House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is facing criticism from some Republicans for the debt limit deal struck with the White House. The dissenting lawmakers have warned that they may oppose the bill and push for McCarthy’s removal from the position. Scott MacFarlane’s report highlights the issue. Stay updated with breaking news, live events, and exclusive coverage by enabling browser notifications. Toggle them on now.
McCarthy faces Republican backlash over debt deal
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is facing criticism from some Republicans for the debt limit deal struck with the White House. The dissenting lawmakers have warned that they may oppose the bill and push for McCarthy’s removal from the position. Scott MacFarlane’s report highlights the issue. Stay updated with breaking news, live events, and exclusive coverage by enabling browser notifications. Toggle them on now.