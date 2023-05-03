McDonald’s franchisee employed 10-year-old children, Department of Labor investigators find

A Kentucky-based operator of ten McDonald’s franchise locations across two states, Bauer Food, LLC, has been found to have employed two 10-year-old children, violating federal labor laws, according to a press release from the Department of Labor. Additionally, the minors were not paid and were made to work until as late as 2 a.m., performing tasks, such as preparing and distributing food orders, cleaning the store, working at the drive-thru window and even operating the deep fryer, which is a prohibited task for workers under 16 years old. The same regulation was also violated at thirteen restaurants owned by another McDonald’s franchisee, as well as at venues owned by Burger King, Subway and Popeyes. Investigators also uncovered that Bauer Food had employed 24 minors under the age of 16 who worked more than legally permitted hours and placed fines of nearly $40,000. McDonald’s senior VP and chief people officer, Tiffanie Boyd, described the reports as “deeply troubling” and pledged the company’s commitment to ensure that franchisees have all the necessary means to maintain safety and labor law compliance.

In June 2022, a fifteen-year-old employee at a Tennessee McDonald’s franchise was scalded with hot oil, and in December, another McDonald’s franchisee was found to have broken labor laws in allowing children ages 14 and 15 to work outside of legal hours at thirteen restaurants. Republican lawmakers are taking steps in some states to loosen child labor protections, while federal officials are seeing a rise in the scourge of child labor since 2018. These actions garnered mixed reactions from the public, with some lauding the move, while others expressing reservations about it.