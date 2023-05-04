McKinney fire captain on life support after off-duty crash





A sad automobile crash has left a McKinney fire captain with important accidents, combating for his life within the health center, in keeping with fresh reviews from fire officers. Captain James “Bull” Graham, a extremely esteemed member of the McKinney Fire Department for over 24 years, was once gravely wounded within the off-duty coincidence and is these days receiving life support.

As consistent with the McKinney Fire Department, Graham’s outstanding occupation started when he joined the ranks as a firefighter in 1999, and he was once later promoted to captain in 2016. In addition to his carrier to the dep., Graham may be an lively member of Texas Task Force 2, offering important help with city seek and rescue operations. He additionally serves as an teacher on the Collin College Fire Academy, shaping and mentoring long term generations of firefighters.