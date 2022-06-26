McKinney fire: Heavy flames destroy homes under construction

MCKINNEY, Texas — Seven homes under construction had been both destroyed or closely broken after a large fireplace in a McKinney neighborhood on Saturday, officers mentioned.
The McKinney Fire Department mentioned crews responded to Marigold Drive within the northwestern space of town, close to County Roads 123 and 161.
Video from witnesses confirmed giant flames engulfing a number of homes, with some buildings already burned to the bottom.
The division mentioned flames additionally unfold to at least one occupied house, however these flames had been rapidly extinguished.
There had been no reported accidents.
The explanation for the hearth is under investigation, the division mentioned.
story by The Texas Tribune Source link