McKinney stuns nationally ranked Richardson in final seconds

GARLAND — Wes Watson stood on the Culwell Center court in Garland on Tuesday night with his eyes wide open and illuminated by the lights of a television camera.

It was the patented look of a coach who was a bit dazed, spent of his energy and still working to process what he’d just seen.

“I don’t know if it’s 100% sunk in yet,” Watson, McKinney’s head coach, said.

Let’s rewind.

McKinney, the third-ranked team in The Dallas Morning News’ area rankings, was tied with top-ranked Richardson — the No. 2 team in the country per ESPN’s rankings and the state’s top-ranked 6A team — with under 10 seconds left in a 6A Region I third-round playoff game. It had kept the game level despite just eight points from four-star junior guard Ja’Kobe Walter, who’d been pestered defensively by Richardson’s Cason Wallace in the first half and strapped to the bench with four fouls for much of the second.

But Walter, a 20-points-per-game kind of guy, had possession of the ball in the final seconds with the final shot in mind. The 6-5 junior dribbled toward the basket, stopped at the right elbow and elevated for a jumper. But Wallace, a McDonald’s All American signed to Kentucky, rose up and met the shot with a block.

Walter’s game-winner was thwarted. McKinney’s, as a whole, was not.

As the ball ricocheted off of Wallace’s outstretched hands, Walter knocked it forward in the direction of McKinney senior Alex Anamekwe. The SMU signee caught the batted pass, quickly turned and banked in the go-ahead layup with 1.8 seconds left.

Walter then stole the ensuing Richardson inbound, as McKinney (32-5) beat one of the nation’s top teams 54-52 to advance to the 6A Region I semifinals.

“It’s huge for our program, and it’s huge for our community,” Watson said. “We’ve been wanting to do something special for McKinney for a long time.”

McKinney will play North Crowley, which beat Odessa Permian on Tuesday, in the regional semifinals on Friday.

“It means, really, the world to this community,” Walter said. “They’ve never been this far in the 6A region. The past two years, we lost in the second round in heartbreaking losses. To make it to the fourth round today, it just means a lot to the community, it means a lot to us.”

Anamekwe finished with a team-high 14 points, two of which happened to come on the biggest shot of his life.

“I just saw the ball,” Anamekwe said of the game-winner. “I just have a natural instinct to go and get it.”

Said Walter: “That was a great defensive play by Cason. He’s a great defensive player, and that just showed it. I didn’t know what to do after [the block], but it just came back to me. I didn’t really see Alex, but I saw a bunch of blue jerseys and just tipped it that way.”

If an ardent follower of Dallas-area basketball were told that McKinney knocked off Richardson (32-2) on Tuesday night, most would assume it was because Walter recreated his 49-point outing from one month ago against Denton Guyer.

Not quite. But seniors Thatcher McClure (15 points, 13 in the first quarter) and Jackson Steele (nine points, six in the second half) picked up the slack. McClure set the tone early, and Steele — who subbed in for Walter while he sat with foul trouble — twice gave McKinney the lead in the early minutes of the fourth quarter.

“That was tough,” Watson said of Walter’s foul trouble. “But we had enough confidence in those other guys that we could weather the storm until we got him back in. And when we got him back in, he was really fresh.”

Walter scored twice in the fourth quarter: once with 3:50 left in the game to put McKinney up 48-46, and again two minutes later to put McKinney up 52-49. It ended the third quarter trailing Richardson by one point, and the lead was exchanged four times in the fourth.

McKinney led 18-16 after the first quarter, and endured a Richardson run that gave it a 10-point lead in the second quarter. McKinney scored the final seven points of the first half to cut the deficit to three headed into the locker room.

“We don’t get discouraged by any run,” said Anamekwe. “That’s going to happen, basketball is a game of runs. We just had to take it possession by possession.”

Alabama signee Rylan Griffen scored a game-high 25 points and Wallace had 20 for Richardson, whose season included a win over ESPN’s then-top-ranked team (Arizona’s Compass Prep) and nationally ranked Duncanville.

“These are great kids,” Richardson coach Kevin Lawson said. “They’re hurting right now. They wanted it really bad. My takeaway from the year is going to be, what a great experience for our kids, our community. I’m so proud of them.”

Shawn McFarland

Mansfield Timberview 62, Mansfield Legacy 60 (OT): With his team trailing by one with 12.7 seconds left in overtime, Mansfield Timberview senior guard Jared Washington went to the free throw line, knowing that the season and his high school career were on the line.

Washington didn’t panic, and calmly made both free throws to put Timberview ahead by one in the Class 5A Region I quarterfinal. He then watched fellow senior Donovan O’Day come up with a game-clinching steal and get fouled with one second left, leading to another free throw that completed another dramatic Timberview rally against rival Mansfield Legacy.

“We’ve been in this position before,” Washington said. “This is my fourth year here, and our guys have been built up for this position.”

Timberview trailed by 14 in the second quarter and by 10 at halftime before O’Day scored 21 of his game-high 27 points in the second half and overtime to send Timberview to the regional semifinals for the sixth time in seven years. Timberview (33-4), trying to reach the state tournament for the fourth time in six years, got 23 points from senior guard Chendall Weaver, including a free throw with 33.7 seconds left in regulation that tied the score 55-55 and forced overtime.

It was similar to the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 25, when Legacy led by 13 points entering the fourth quarter and by seven with 58 seconds left. But O’Day produced a game-winning three-point play with 11 seconds remaining as Timberview won 65-63.

“They’re a resilient bunch of guys,” Timberview coach Duane Gregory said. “They’ve been on the big stage multiple times this year, and they came through like they have in the past.

“We were only down 10 at halftime, and we had 16 minutes to work with. That’s more than enough time for us.”

O’Day sparked the rally Tuesday by scoring 14 points in the third quarter, including four 3-pointers, and Timberview went into the fourth quarter trailing just 48-45. Timberview took its first lead of the game on a spinning layup by Daniel Vieira-Tuck early in the final quarter that made it 49-48, but its biggest lead of the game was just two points.

Legacy (24-9), ranked No. 9 in the state, lost for the third time this season against Timberview and was eliminated in the third round of the playoffs by a Mansfield ISD team for the third straight season. Sophomore guard Amir McMillian led Legacy with 20 points, and he hit two free throws with 23.0 seconds left in overtime that gave Legacy a 60-59 lead. That came after Weaver had given Timberview a 59-58 lead with two free throws with 52.2 seconds left.

Timberview, ranked No. 7 in the state in 5A, advanced to play No. 12 El Paso Chapin at 6 p.m. Friday at Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls. Chapin is led by four-star guard KJ Lewis, the sixth-ranked recruit in the state in the Class of 2023.

Greg Riddle

Arlington Martin 66, Lake Highlands 62: Cydd Ford admittedly was not having his best night, witness that in the stretch minutes he was on the Arlington Martin bench.

But when needed to step into a tight Class 6A Region I quarterfinal playoff, the 6-1 senior guard delivered two clutch free throws with 35 seconds remaining and added a layup in the final seconds to help Martin defeat Lake Highlands.

“Nah, it wasn’t pressure,” said Ford who was limited to one point in the first three quarters and finished with seven. “We practice situations like that all the time. It is all about making the shot when you need it.”

“I have the utmost confidence in Cydd,” said a delighted Martin coach John Osborn, who had his pick of free throw shooters when Jeremiah Charles injured his head on the foul and had to leave the game. “He’s the starting quarterback on the football team and he’s used to pressure. We have a tough, gritty group of guys, and even when they aren’t having their best game, they find a way to get the job done.”

Martin (27-7), No. 17 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ Class 6A state poll, earned its first regional tournament appearance since 2016 and will face El Paso Americas in a semifinal playoff set for 8 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.

Lake Highlands (32-5), No. 8 in the state poll, came up just short of its first regional appearance since 2004 despite a 20-point night from sophomore Tre Johnson. The dogged Martin defense made the 6-5 guard earn his points, frustrating him at times.

Samson Aletan, a 6-9 junior had 12 points and five bocks for Lake Highlands, which was coming off a 58-56 area-round victory over previously undefeated Plano,

Martin converted 11 3-pointers, the biggest from Cody Stevens with 2:25 remaining that sliced a Lake Highlands lead to one. Stevens, a 6-3 junior who led Martin with 14 points, came back with the go-ahead bucket in the lane a minute later.

Two free throws by Johnson closed the Martin advantage to 64-62 with 24 seconds remaining, but Martin guard Denymh Smith came up with a loose ball in his own end and falling face forward made a perfect pass to Ford for the insurance basket.

Lake Highlands’ 11-2 run in the second quarter helped the Wildcats to a 30-29 halftime lead but Martin found the range from behind the 3-point line for a 47-43 lead going into the fourth period.

Randy Jennings

Duncanville 48, DeSoto 35: Five-star forward Ron Holland, the state’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, had 13 points and 13 rebounds as the nation’s third-ranked team beat DeSoto for the third time this season and advanced to the 6A Region II semifinals.

Duncanville (31-1), trying to win a third straight state title, has won 16 in a row and will play Cypress Ranch at 6 p.m. Friday at Ellis Davis Field House. Davion Sykes added 11 points for Duncanville and Ashton Hardaway scored eight.

Garland 77, Killeen Ellison 41: Four-star Kansas signee Zuby Ejiofor had 33 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks as Garland advanced to the 6A Region II semifinals.

Aaron King added 13 points as Garland (25-1) extended its winning streak to 21 games and moved on to play at 8 p.m. Friday at Ellis Davis Field House against Cypress Falls, ranked No. 10 in the state.

Kimball 86, Prosper Rock Hill 53: Five-star Texas signee Arterio Morris, a McDonald’s All-American, scored 24 points to pace five players in double figures as the state’s second-ranked team won a 5A Region II quarterfinal.

Kimball (25-8) got 18 points from Clemson signee Chauncey Gibson, 15 points from Kyron Henderson, 14 points from T’Johnn Brown and 11 points from Trae Clayton. Kimball needs two more wins to reach the state tournament for the second straight year and for the 13th time overall.

Frisco Memorial 66, Lovejoy 53: Memorial continued the longest playoff run in school history as Avery Jackson and Mason Wujek scored 16 points apiece and Texas Tech pledge Drew Steffe added 15 in a 5A Region II quarterfinal.

Memorial, ranked No. 5 in the state, trailed 12-9 after one quarter but outscored Lovejoy 39-22 over the next two quarters. Memorial advanced to play Mount Pleasant, which beat Highland Park 46-44 on a layup by Payton Chism at the buzzer.

Oak Cliff Faith Family 91, Van Alstyne 45: Brandon Walker had 22 points and nine rebounds as Faith Family — the top-ranked team in the state in 4A — advanced to the regional semifinals for the fourth straight season.

Faith Family (32-4), which won the 4A state title in 2019, is now two wins away from a fourth straight trip to the state tournament. Mississippi signee TJ Caldwell had 19 points, five assists and five steals, and Isaiah Jones added 15 points and four assists as Faith Family advanced to play 25th-ranked Kaufman at 8 p.m. Friday at Texas A&M-Commerce.

Carter 66, Roosevelt 35: Isaiah Ballard scored 20 points as the state’s fourth-ranked 4A team won a Region II quarterfinal.

Reece Bell scored 13 for Carter (30-7), and Devin Lewis had 11 points. Carter will play Paris at 6 p.m. Friday at Texas A&M-Commerce.

Madison 62, Ponder 43: Latrell Wright scored 26 points and Rodney Geter added 18 as the state’s top-ranked 3A team won a Region II quarterfinal and continued its bid for a second state title in four years.

