McKinney, Texas airport: Two neighboring cities oppose expansion

“I get 50 to 100 calls during the course of a week,” stated Mayor Henry Lessner of Fairview. “We are the ones impacted by the noise and pollution generated by that airport.”

MCKINNEY, Texas — On Monday night time, McKinney Mayor George Fuller took questions from the general public at the $200 million bond to enlarge the McKinney National Airport.

However, Mayor Fuller isn’t the one one getting wondered in recent years.

“I get 50 to 100 calls during the course of a week,” stated Fairview Mayor Henry Lessner. “We are the ones impacted by the noise and pollution generated by that airport.”

Fairview is the nearest town to the runway. Lessner took WFAA to the gated and retired neighborhood of Heritage Ranch, which sits alongside McKinney National’s flight trail.

Mayor Jim Olk of the town of Lucas may be a vocal opponent of an expansion of the airport. His town sits a number of miles from the runway and the town of McKinney.

“People trying to get from south of the airport to the airport from the north is going to be tremendous, and it’s going to go right through our neighborhoods,” stated Olk. “To me, they’re putting the cart before the horse. They should have done a study about what is the impact regionally.”

Mayors Lessner and Olk stated they have got fielded calls over the past a number of weeks from citizens taken with noise and visitors. Both attended a bond assembly hosted by way of McKinney, the place house mayors have been invited to wait and be told extra in regards to the mission.

Mayor Fuller of McKinney stated other folks want to see the larger image. Fuller stated it no longer most effective has an financial affect however solutions transportation and mobility problems.

“The airport is an opportunity to have a transformative impact on the region,” Fuller stated to a gaggle of citizens who confirmed as much as Monday’s Q&A gathering. “The airport is going to expand… this is not a vote to decide if there are planes or no planes. Environmental impact studies have to be done, have been done, and approved by the FAA that make sure traffic is not an issue, air or ground, noise is not an issue.”

McKinney electorate will come to a decision at the $200 million normal issuance bond at the May 6 election. Another $100 hundred million is anticipated to return from McKinney’s EDC and CDC.

Plans for the airport, on the onset, are slated to be 4 gates operating 12 flights an afternoon and serving 550,000 other folks a yr.

The opposition of Mayors Lessner and Olk isn’t non-public. The two have labored with the town of McKinney on different subjects.

“We agree 99% of the time,” stated Lessner.

“I know that this is being sold on the economic impact it will supposedly have in the region. I have seen the numbers and the studies and frankly, I don’t see this small passenger terminal having much of an impact at all. If a third regional passenger airport is needed, there is a better alternative up in Grayson County – the North Texas Regional Airport,” learn a letter from Lessner to the town of McKinney.

Fuller touts the prospective financial affect of a regional airport to the realm. He stated it could have a $1 billion affect every year.

WFAA offered the mayors’ environmental issues to Fuller. He stated, “We’re working with the FAA on amending the flight path where it will not be over Heritage Ranch and the communities being very vocal and have the concerns.”

“I have been an outspoken advocate for passenger service. The economic impact is enormous; travel convenience is enhanced, new commercial and entertainment business relocations would be incentivized with a passenger service presence, and the resulting boost in tourism and consequent benefit to our shops, retail, hotels, etc., are all drivers for me,” stated Fuller in a social media message.

There’s not anything non-public right here, simply 3 leaders combating for his or her constituents. Both the cities of Fairview and Lucas have despatched letters to McKinney voicing opposition to the bond.

“This is our residents, and this is their life,” stated Lessner.