McKinney, Texas: Deadly shooting on Erwin Street





MCKINNEY, Texas — Three persons are in custody and one continues to be sought after in reference to the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old guy, the McKinney Police Department introduced.

McKinney police mentioned 18-year-old Ivan Montes, 20-year-old Deionta Terry and a juvenile feminine had been arrested and charged with homicide within the shooting demise of Tre Vian Myles-Moorehead. Police mentioned the fourth suspect, 22-year-old Edgar Gomez, continues to be on the run.

According to the police file, on Sunday, April 16, officials had been referred to as to Erwin Street close to the intersection of Johnson Street. When they arrived, Myles-Moorehead used to be discovered unresponsive and bleeding after being shot a couple of occasions, police mentioned.

Myles-Moorehead used to be transported to an area health center, the place he used to be pronounced useless.

Following Myles-Moorehead’s demise, McKinney police detectives started operating a number of leads, the dept mentioned. During the investigation, surveillance video used to be secured which helped establish the suspects.

Police mentioned the investigation is ongoing and if the whereabouts of Gomez, who’s sought after on a homicide warrant, name 911 instantly.

