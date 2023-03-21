McKinney Woman Crowned Mrs. Texas International 2023

Melony Trementozzi was crowned Mrs. Texas International 2023 on March 5 at the annual Texas International Pageant.

The event took place at Arlington Music Hall and featured contestants from around the state of Texas competing in three categories: interview, fitness wear and evening gown. Trementozzi was crowned by Mrs. Texas International 2022, Jennifer Daly, before a sold-out audience.

Photo: mrs. Texas international

“I am beyond honored to be named Mrs. Texas International, and to continue the legacy of good through the crown,” Trementozzi, who hails from McKinney, Texas, said in an official statement.

The contest emphasized the importance of community service and 50% of every contestant’s competition score is based on knowledge and work with their volunteer-based platform of choice. Trementozzi partnered with O.U.R. Rescue, an organization that provides education and awareness for human trafficking.

As Mrs. Texas International 2023, Trementozzi will continue her role as a certified speaker volunteer with the Speaker’s Bureau of O.U.R. Rescue. She is committed to educating youth and parents to bring awareness to the realities of human trafficking, and what can be done to recognize and prevent it. The organization consists of a team of former CIA agents, past and current law enforcement and highly skilled operatives that lead coordinated identification and extraction efforts.

Trementozzi lives in McKinney with her husband and two sons. She works as a realtor for Collin County and hopes to continue to support her local community through service.

“Being the premier pageant for married women and young women, it has given a chance to open doors for women throughout the state of Texas for the past 30 years,” a statement from the pageant read.

The Texas International Pageant system is owned and operated by Dallas Texas-based JAM Pageant Productions, LLC., which also operates the Miss Pre-Teen, Miss Teen Texas International, Miss Texas International, Ms. Texas International and Mrs. Texas International competitions. For more information, visit www.TexasInternationalPageant.com.