McKinney’s popular dog parade returns after COVID hiatus

Krewe of Barkus is back.
One year after holding a virtual celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular downtown McKinney dog parade is set for this Sunday, Feb. 27.
With a theme of “A Walk Down Memory Lane,” the 20th edition of the event will feature more than 30 pet-related and general vendors as well as live music, according to a city press release. The event is modeled after the Mystic Krewe of Barkus Mardi Gras dog parade in New Orleans.
The parade begins at 2 p.m. and will include more than 300 participating dogs and owners. Awards will be given to dog costumes in the following categories:
- Best in Show
- Most Creative
- Best Dog-Owner Combo
- Best Group
- Best Use of Theme
The event begins 12:30 p.m. at Mitchell Park, just west of the downtown commercial district.
The costume contest and float entry fee are $5 per dog or float, and participants can register online by Feb. 26 or in person at the event. There is no fee to walk in the parade.