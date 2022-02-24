Front Page

McKinney’s popular dog parade returns after COVID hiatus

February 24, 2022
Al Lindsey
Krewe of Barkus is back.

One year after holding a virtual celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular downtown McKinney dog parade is set for this Sunday, Feb. 27.

With a theme of “A Walk Down Memory Lane,” the 20th edition of the event will feature more than 30 pet-related and general vendors as well as live music, according to a city press release. The event is modeled after the Mystic Krewe of Barkus Mardi Gras dog parade in New Orleans.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. and will include more than 300 participating dogs and owners. Awards will be given to dog costumes in the following categories:

  • Best in Show
  • Most Creative
  • Best Dog-Owner Combo
  • Best Group
  • Best Use of Theme

The event begins 12:30 p.m. at Mitchell Park, just west of the downtown commercial district.

The costume contest and float entry fee are $5 per dog or float, and participants can register online by Feb. 26 or in person at the event. There is no fee to walk in the parade.



