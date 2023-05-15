McNairy’s Career Night Leads Baseball to 11-0 Shutout Win over Texas A&M





The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball crew secured a 11-0 shutout victory towards the Texas A&M Aggies at Blue Bell Park in Bryan-College Station, Texas. Despite the long rain prolong, the Crimson Tide clinched the collection with the win, bringing their season file to 35-17 with a Southeastern Conference (SEC) play file of 13-14. Jacob McNairy (6-1) pitched seven scoreless innings, permitting six hits and one stroll whilst placing out a career-high of 9 batters. He used to be then relieved via Alton Davis II to protected the shutout. Alabama’s two house runs via Andrew Pinckney and Tommy Seidl within the first and 2d innings, respectively, put the Tide in a commanding place, with Seidl completing with a 3-for-5 efficiency, together with a grand slam, 5 RBIs, and two runs scored. Pinckney adopted carefully at the back of with 3 RBIs and a 3-for-6 appearing. The Tide added yet one more run within the 7th and 5 within the 9th for the overall scoreline. The sport marked the Tide’s 5th shutout victory of the season, whilst their 14 hits introduced their general of double-digit hits to 32 video games this season, together with 12 in SEC contests. The Tide may have a midweek smash earlier than last out the common season towards the Ole Miss Rebels from May 18 to 20.