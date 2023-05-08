MCSO searching for suspects in Ellenton Premium Outlets parking lot shooting

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is recently investigating a shooting that befell on Sunday afternoon on the Ellenton Premium Outlets, situated in Manatee County, Florida.

The incident came about at roughly 4:40 pm in the mall’s east parking lot and concerned two cars. While there have been stories of gunfire, the police have showed that there’s no lively shooter inside the premises, and shoppers on the mall aren’t beneath any danger.

No accidents have been reported a number of the mall-goers, and companies have resumed their common operations. However, the suspects accountable for the shooting have fled the scene, and MCSO workforce are recently searching for them.

As of now, no additional information has been launched in regards to the incident, however the investigation is ongoing. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office urges someone with information in regards to the incident to touch them at 941-747-3011.