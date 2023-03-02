MEDIA ADVISORY: News Conference on San Antonio Proposition A

Published March 01, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 1, 2023

CONTACT

Amy O’Donnell

512.477.1244 (place of job)

512.844.4109 (cellular)

San Antonio, TX — On Thursday, March 2, 2023, US Representative Tony Gonzales, Texas Alliance for Life Communications Director Amy O’Donnell, and a number of other different group leaders from San Antonio will take part in a news convention addressing San Antonio Proposition A, these days on the poll for May 6, 2023.

WHAT

San Antonio Proposition A News Conference

WHEN / WHERE

11 AM, Thursday, March 2, 2023

Main Plaza in entrance of the San Antonio Municipal Building, 115 North Main Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78205

WHO (Speakers and Organizers)

US Representative Tony Gonzales, twenty third District, Texas

Amy O’Donnell, Texas Alliance for Life Communications Director

# # #