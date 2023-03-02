MEDIA ADVISORY: News Conference on San Antonio Proposition A

- Published
March 1, 2023
Amy O’Donnell
512.477.1244 (place of job)
512.844.4109 (cellular)
San Antonio, TX — On Thursday, March 2, 2023, US Representative Tony Gonzales, Texas Alliance for Life Communications Director Amy O’Donnell, and a number of other different group leaders from San Antonio will take part in a news convention addressing San Antonio Proposition A, these days on the poll for May 6, 2023.
San Antonio Proposition A News Conference
- 11 AM, Thursday, March 2, 2023
- Main Plaza in entrance of the San Antonio Municipal Building, 115 North Main Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78205
- US Representative Tony Gonzales, twenty third District, Texas
- Amy O’Donnell, Texas Alliance for Life Communications Director
