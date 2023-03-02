Texas

MEDIA ADVISORY: News Conference on San Antonio Proposition A

March 1, 2023
posting


Published
March 01, 2023

horizontal logo for emails

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 1, 2023

CONTACT
Amy O’Donnell
512.477.1244 (place of job)
512.844.4109 (cellular)

San Antonio, TX — On Thursday, March 2, 2023, US Representative Tony Gonzales, Texas Alliance for Life Communications Director Amy O’Donnell, and a number of other different group leaders from San Antonio will take part in a news convention addressing San Antonio Proposition A, these days on the poll for May 6, 2023.

WHAT

San Antonio Proposition A News Conference

WHEN / WHERE

  • 11 AM, Thursday, March 2, 2023
  • Main Plaza in entrance of the San Antonio Municipal Building, 115 North Main Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78205

WHO (Speakers and Organizers)

  • US Representative Tony Gonzales, twenty third District, Texas
  • Amy O’Donnell, Texas Alliance for Life Communications Director

 

# # #

tale through Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram