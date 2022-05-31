Media darling Rebekah Jones’ claims of Florida COVID data manipulation ‘did not occur,’ IG says

NEWNow you can hearken to Fox Information articles!
Rebekah Jones, the fired Florida well being official who grew to become a media darling in 2020 after she accused the Ron DeSantis administration of pressuring her to fudge the state’s COVID knowledge, noticed her claims quietly crumble final week.
Jones has lengthy claimed the Florida Division of Well being manipulated coronavirus numbers on the Republican governor’s behest to permit the state to reopen on the top of the pandemic. Nevertheless, her story was declared to be bogus by an internal report by Inspector Basic Michael J. Bennett, who investigates whistleblower complaints within the Sunshine State.
“Primarily based upon an evaluation of the obtainable proof, the alleged conduct, as described by the complainant, didn’t happen,” the report mentioned.
Cornell Legislation Faculty professor and media critic William A. Jacobson believes mainstream media protection of Jones “continued the custom of treating unbelievable folks as credible based mostly on how damaging their accusations could be to a Republican” in energy.
“On this case, the goal was Republican star Governor Ron DeSantis, so something went. Now that the story has been uncovered as a fable, CNN and different media who hyped the accusations have principally moved on,” Jacobson instructed Fox Information Digital.
Jones, who channeled her media fame into changing into a Democratic candidate for Congress difficult Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., spent two years making public claims that DeSantis’ administration falsified knowledge.
“Our workplace feels that the report speaks for itself so we aren’t including additional feedback,” a DeSantis spokesperson instructed Fox Information Digital.
Jones’ preliminary claims had been bolstered by the mainstream media, and the glowing protection elevated her profile on a nationwide degree.
From Might 2020 to December 2020, Jones made a minimum of 9 separate on-air appearances on CNN reveals, most frequently on “Cuomo Prime Time.”
Former CNN star Chris Cuomo made Jones a semi-regular on the present, talking to her on a minimum of 5 events. Different retailers, together with MSNBC, Miami Herald, The Washington Put up and NBC Information helped construct Jones’ profile, and he or she acquired an adoring profile in Cosmopolitan.
DePauw College journalism professor Jeffrey McCall mentioned the institution media’s boosting of Jones had much less to do about getting COVID knowledge appropriate than it did about making an attempt to discredit DeSantis.
“The media narrative on DeSantis was that he was recklessly mismanaging Covid whereas making an attempt to reopen his state, and thus, tales needed to be pushed to help that theme. The Jones saga match that narrative properly, so she grew to become the media darling, with outfits like CNN selling Jones’s allegations with inadequate help or vetting,” McCall instructed Fox Information Digital.
“The manipulation of COVID knowledge within the early levels of the pandemic was absolutely a information story needing full protection from a number of views, however the media discovered it too simple to help Jones with out totally contemplating context and even what her motivations might need been,” McCall continued. “It is going to be attention-grabbing now to see how a lot traction this inspector common’s report will get from the institution media. Odds are it would get little visibility, lest the media should scrape some egg off of its collective face.”
Media Analysis Heart contributing author Clay Waters wrote that the “sordid saga” of Jones is formally closed.
“She claimed she was instructed to falsify knowledge and was fired for not doing so — knowledge she by no means had entry to. And a brand new state report reveals Jones wasn’t instructed to falsify knowledge in any respect,” Waters wrote.
“Jones isn’t a scientist, as some press protection acknowledged, however a knowledge mapper with a grasp’s diploma in geography. She can be a conspiracy theorist hyped within the press, showing as a DeSantis basher on CNN with disgraced former host Chris Cuomo, and hailed by lefty host Pleasure Reid on MSNBC,” Waters continued. “However maybe most disappointing was Jones’ hagiographic remedy within the information pages of the Miami Herald.”
A yr in the past, the Miami Herald was pounded for an editorial hailing Jones receiving “whistleblower” standing. On the time, the title was unremarkable and didn’t bestow any extra credibility upon her claims. The standing is obtainable to anybody who works or labored at a Florida state company and makes claims of felony wrongdoing, and prevents retaliation for advancing these claims. However the Herald celebrated her standing anyway, calling it “a win over state secrecy for the remainder of us.”
Critics blasted the Herald for the editorial, and that was earlier than the inspector common’s report debunked her claims.
Waters wrote that the Herald additionally revealed “provocative articles in help of Jones, whereas minimizing the disturbing prices of Jones cyberstalking a former boyfriend, and different run-ins with the legislation.”
Nationwide Evaluate senior author Charles C. W. Cooke didn’t recognize the Herald’s protection, both, and responded to a tweet despatched by a reporter for the paper after the inspector common’s report was unveiled.
“Your paper spent two years laundering Jones’s lies. It laundered her preliminary lies. It laundered her lies about mendacity. It laundered her lies in regards to the whistleblower course of,” Cooke wrote. “It’s been a disgraceful efficiency.”
Jones was formally fired for insubordination; her personnel information, uploaded by Nationwide Evaluate, revealed repeated infractions documented by her superiors, together with posting on “social media concerning knowledge and net product owned by the Division that she works on with out permission of administration or communications,” and doubtlessly exposing personnel knowledge on the geographic data system (GIS) dashboard she managed.
Fox Information’ David Rutz and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.