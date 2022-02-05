Trending News

Medical examiner called to Brown Deer apartment complex

February 5, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Emergency services and a medical examiner are responding to an incident at an apartment complex in a Milwaukee suburb, but police have provided no details of what is going on

February 5, 2022, 6:18 PM

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Emergency services and a medical examiner responded to an incident Saturday morning at an apartment complex in a Milwaukee suburb, but police provided no immediate details of what happened.

WITI-TV reported that there are many ambulances as well as police and fire department vehicles outside the apartment complex in Brown Deer, and said a Milwaukee County medical examiner has been called to the scene.

A Brown Deer police dispatcher said he could not confirm details about what happened at the building.



