Medical professionals can enjoy discounts during National Nurses Week – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Starting on Saturday, National Nurses Week kicks off and can run till May 12 to acknowledge the contributions of all caregivers within the nation.

Special discounts are to be had for nurses in make a choice eating places if they convey their clinical IDs with them. For instance, McAlister’s Deli is offering a loose 32-ounce iced tea with the acquisition of any meal for professionals within the clinical box.

Panda Express is providing a ten% bargain solely for nurses.

For those that need to categorical their gratitude for his or her native nurse, purchasing them a meal or giving them a present is an effective way to turn appreciation.

