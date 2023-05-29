Meet Amen Thompson, the Rockets’ most likely NBA draft addition

Despite conserving the No. 4 choose in the 2023 NBA draft and having a large number of situations to be had, basic supervisor Rafael Stone is likely so as to add every other rookie to Houston’s younger ability assortment. While Scoot Henderson may just fall to Houston at No. 4, the most likely variety for Stone and Co. is Amen Thompson, the assumed first Overtime Elite participant to ever be decided on in the NBA draft.
Thompson has now not won as a lot hype as Victor Wembanyama, the highly-touted prospect in the 2023 magnificence, and even Henderson, who already has a countrywide profile after enjoying two years in the G League. However, Thompson is a thriller field in the 2023 draft, and he’s price getting to understand higher.