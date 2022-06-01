Meet Josiah Johnson, former UCLA player turned NBA meme king

Slouched deep into one nook of a velvety sofa in his spare bed room, naked ft propped on an identical ottoman, Josiah Johnson is looking for his huge second, like some extent guard probing a protection.

His gameday apparel features a light Seattle SuperSonics T-shirt. His laptop computer rests comfortably on his thighs, iPhone clutched in his proper hand. His greater than 233,000 Twitter followers are ready.

The probabilities unfurl on a big flat-screen tv within the opener of the NBA’s Jap Convention finals. Perhaps he’ll tweet a few superstar within the crowd doing one thing humorous. If Jayson Tatum continues to pile up factors, perhaps the Boston Celtics scorer additionally will star on Johnson’s timeline.

Having performed for UCLA within the early 2000s when the retired John Wood would watch practices, kidding the benchwarmer about dribbling two balls as a part of an ambidexterity drill when he might play with just one, Johnson has realized to be fast however by no means hurry.

Lastly, as the gang roars after Miami overtakes the Celtics with an enormous third-quarter run, Johnson’s received it.

He posts a picture of white nationalists hoisting tiki torches throughout their infamous 2017 march on the College of Virginia. Caption: “Celtics followers proper now.”

Johnson’s snigger fills the room in his Woodland Hills residence. He is aware of the racial overtones that can roil some in Boston will delight loads of others within the NBA Twitter neighborhood.

Like a politician on election evening, Johnson waits for the outcomes to roll in. Twenty-six feedback materialize in lower than a minute, the majority of them laughing together with the joke. The king of #NBATwitter has completed it once more. Checking what quantities to a scoreboard on his telephone, Johnson is happy.

“It’s like a drug,” Johnson says of single tweets which have generated as many as 21 million impressions. “It’s an amazing, refreshing feeling to know that one thing that was in your mind — that didn’t exist beforehand, that you simply put out — simply takes off and skyrockets. But it surely’s additionally a drug the place, when you do it sufficient, it turns into much less and fewer highly effective and now I’m consistently chasing that repair once more; I need to get that subsequent factor.”

He by no means refers to himself as a king, besides in one in every of his numerous jokes.

His Twitter deal with, @KingJosiah54, melded his love of Lakers celebrity LeBron James — often known as King James — and the boy king Josiah from the Bible, in addition to the No. 54 that’s synonymous with the Johnson household.

Amongst his many tasks, Johnson has spawned an animated present for Comedy Central impressed by his underwhelming basketball profession, hosted NBA podcasts and written for the Netflix collection “Colin in Black & White” that depicted the fraught rise of NFL star turned social justice crusader Colin Kaepernick.

His sensibilities lean closely towards the tradition that infused his youth. Click on on his timeline and also you may discover clips from John Singleton motion pictures or comedy skits from the Wayans household, which Johnson is aware of personally as a former junior excessive classmate of Damon Wayans Jr.

Principally, he’s having enjoyable.

Josiah Johnson’s eating room or workplace will likely be his studio for the podcast, “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas.” (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Instances)

Earlier this yr, after Phoenix guard Devin Booker complained concerning the Toronto Raptors mascot distracting him throughout free throws, Johnson tweeted a “Jurassic Park” clip of a velociraptor menacingly respiratory on a window.

His caption: “The Raptor exterior the Suns locker room ready for Devin Booker.”

Johnson’s attraction isn’t confined to the NBA neighborhood. He gained tens of hundreds of followers throughout the 2020 presidential election with intelligent memes, together with one in every of Chris Webber’s notorious championship-game timeout when President Trump wished the vote depend to cease in decisive states.

His heroes have howled in approval, validating his rise as a social media maven. James used a goat emoji on Twitter to verify Johnson’s preeminence. Filmmaker Jordan Peele despatched complimentary messages. Songwriter John Legend known as him the king of sports activities comedy.

Man @KingJosiah54 is the 🐐! It runs within the identify 🤷🏾‍♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2021

It’s been a fast ascent. Johnson had round 25,000 Twitter followers in 2019 when he posted a clip from Peele’s horror movie “Get Out” as an instance troubled broad receiver Antonio Brown assembly new teammate Josh Gordon on the New England Patriots’ coaching facility. The tweet generated greater than 140,000 likes and practically 5,000 quote tweets, together with one from the movie’s director.

“You win, Josiah,” Peele wrote.

These three phrases crystallized Johnson’s future endeavors, his profession now not at a crossroads within the seek for a successful path. He began tweeting throughout his day job at a media firm and slipped into the lads’s room to please within the metrics.

“I’m positive folks thought I had bowel points or no matter, however I didn’t,” Johnson stated. “I’d simply be sitting there watching and that was form of the one quiet place I might go simply to see the numbers run up.”

Johnson, who turned 40 in April, has gone on to outperform deep-pocketed social media groups paid to imitate his fashion. It’s as if he’s going one-on-five in basketball. And dominating.

“Josiah is a voice that we’re consistently monitoring and following to see what will be related to our fan base,” stated Tyler Value, vice chairman of content material growth and manufacturing for Bleacher Report and Turner Sports activities social. “What Josiah has completed very well is, as an alternative of breaking down the second that’s taking place, he displays the emotion that we’re all feeling round that second in actual time.”

Josiah Johnson, who turned 40 in April, has gone on to outperform deep-pocketed social media groups paid to imitate his fashion. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Instances)

A victory lap may appear so as, however Johnson is aware of from expertise that success can flip to failure with out discover.

“I at all times dwell in concern of going again to that interval the place I didn’t work,” Johnson stated, “in order that’s the s— that motivates me each day.”

The child appreciated to have his say, interjecting himself into practically all household conversations. It didn’t matter if the subject was basketball, motion pictures or the most effective spot to make a rap video.

A nickname — Dewey Centavos — was born in a nod to him at all times giving mother and father Marques and Jocelyn Johnson his two cents.

It wasn’t lengthy earlier than Marques, who performed on Wood’s closing nationwide championship crew in 1975 earlier than turning into a five-time NBA All-Star, solicited his son’s enter. As a 10-year-old, Josiah helped his father get reps early in his broadcasting profession. The boy would fake to be Chick Hearn giving play-by-play whereas Marques supplied shade commentary on cassette tapes popped into the household stereo.

It’s like a drug. It’s an amazing, refreshing feeling to know that one thing that was in your mind — that didn’t exist beforehand, that you simply put out — simply takes off and skyrockets. — Josiah Johnson referring to a viral tweet

Josiah additionally helped his father follow strains for his performing roles, together with an iconic efficiency as Raymond, the razorblade-wielding streetballer duped by Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson in “White Males Can’t Bounce.”

“I’d form of gauge, if it was a comedy scene,” Marques stated, “how nicely I used to be doing simply based mostly on his response.”

There wasn’t a lot drama when it got here to Josiah’s faculty basketball vacation spot. He had been a ball boy on UCLA’s 1995 nationwide championship crew that included his half-brother, Kris. For years, he even possessed a strand of the championship web.

In opposition to the recommendation of his father, who wished him to think about lesser applications the place he might have loved an even bigger function, Josiah dedicated to UCLA on his official go to. A 6-foot-Eight ahead recognized for his rebounding instincts, he wore the No. 54 that had graced the jerseys of his father and half-brother. However he by no means strutted round campus, as an alternative projecting a humility that bordered on shyness.

“Joe’s nature and inclination was to indicate deference and respect to others,” coach Steve Lavin recalled, “but it was clear he had a considerate mind, wry humorousness and reward for impersonating. He was an existentialist of types and a eager observer of his environment, actively taking inside notes.”

Josiah Johnson performed at UCLA from 2001 to 2005 averaging 1.Three factors in 7.Three minutes per sport all through his profession. (Courtesy of UCLA Athletics)

These notes had been largely taken from the bench. Johnson was a bit participant on groups that reached the NCAA event 3 times however had been mediocre by UCLA requirements. For his profession, Johnson averaged 1.Three factors in 7.Three minutes per sport.

“It was simply exhausting not having the ability to dwell as much as the usual of excellence that the Johnson identify has in basketball circles,” he stated, “however to their credit score, they had been at all times there for me. Dad was at all times there, at all times a optimistic pressure. And even now we’ll have talks and [he’ll say], ‘You can have completed this or that’ and I’m like, ‘It’s OK, I wasn’t that good.’ ”

Johnson and fellow scrubs Quinn Hawking and Ike Williams discovered humor of their plight, dubbing themselves The S— Crew whereas cracking one another up on the bench. Anybody listening carefully may need heard a few of the similar jokes years afterward Comedy Central.

The present was hailed as the subsequent “South Park.” Comedy Central had greenlit Johnson’s “Legends of Chamberlain Heights,” about three highschool benchwarmers who had been stars in their very own minds.

Buoyed by early fanfare, the present was picked up for a second season, prompting Johnson and his mates to chug celebratory 40s. However after the debut episode drew disappointing rankings, Johnson and his colleagues acquired a cold reception from firm executives at an Emmy Awards celebration.

“Folks wouldn’t even have a look at us,” Johnson recalled.

When the second season was given an unfavorable late-night time slot, Johnson advised his co-creators the present in all probability was getting canceled.

What Josiah has completed very well is, as an alternative of breaking down the second that’s taking place, he displays the emotion that we’re all feeling round that second in actual time. — Tyler Value, vice chairman of content material growth and manufacturing for Bleacher Report and Turner Sports activities social

He was proper. With the present jettisoned in late 2017 and nobody within the trade returning his calls, Johnson fell right into a funk. He packed on about 50 kilos and regarded driving for Uber earlier than the girlfriend who would develop into his spouse, Erinn Noeth-Johnson, whipped out her telephone throughout a heart-to-heart. She hit document, capturing the beginning of an epic comeback.

“I’m like, yo, everyone who slighted me, wronged me, they’re going to pay for this s—,” Johnson remembered of his vow. “I’m going to indicate them and this ain’t the tip of me.”

The seeds for that rise already had been planted. Comedy Central was both being low-cost or savvy — perhaps each — when it had requested Johnson to run the social media accounts for “Legends of Chamberlain Heights” along with his writing and voiceover duties. He would stay within the workplace after everybody else left, live-tweeting the present’s East Coast feed to generate curiosity and construct the account.

Josiah Johnson dispatches his social media missives from the consolation of his couch. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Instances)

Alongside the best way, he taught himself engagement methods he nonetheless makes use of. Stockpiling photos and video clips allowed him to publish content material rapidly. He amassed a Twitter following for the present that numbers greater than 67,000 although it’s been off the air for practically 5 years.

“I wish to joke that Comedy Central created a monster,” Johnson says.

Unsurprisingly, Johnson’s irreverent fashion has hatched a legion of copycats. After he posted a meme of Drake in a Raptors hat bearing a powerful resemblance to protect Fred VanVleet, joking that the picture was VanVleet on the Raptors championship reunion in 2039, he noticed a tweet on a bigger account that blatantly stole his thought. Infuriated, Johnson watched Drake and Raptors gamers have interaction with the rip-off tweet.

The takeaway: Customers don’t care what the supply is. It’s a actuality that solely fuels Johnson to double down on turning into the cradle of killer content material.

“I’m not going to spend my time crying and complaining about it,” he stated of the thievery, “I’m simply going to return to the block each day with extra warmth and ammunition and that’s what’s form of gotten me to the forefront of this, as a result of folks began to acknowledge it.”

Being a one-man media empire has its advantages. Johnson usually works from residence, watching video games within the spare bed room — the place his outdated UCLA locker room chair sits in a nook — or a household room alongside his spouse and sons Jowie, 3, and Marquie, 5.

“Loads of occasions the video games are on in right here and the children are form of climbing throughout him when he’s doing his work,” stated Noeth-Johnson, a former UCLA swimmer who first corresponded along with her future husband over Twitter. “He’s truthfully doing 15 various things as he’s placing out these tweets that thousands and thousands of individuals are seeing, nevertheless it’s nice for us, it’s nice for the children. He’s a continuing presence of their life.”

Remaining Josiah Johnson Inc. has allowed him to protect his editorial independence, taking photographs at no matter he desires (although he’s realized it’s finest to go after groups and leagues, as an alternative of gamers, together with his most withering memes).

The best way Johnson sees it, he’s cashing in on authenticity. He’s live-tweeted the Tremendous Bowl for DirecTV, appeared on TNT throughout NBA broadcasts and took part in additional than a dozen branded campaigns, by no means straying from his convictions. His tweets about NASCAR, for example, deal with Black driver Bubba Wallace.

What irks Johnson most concerning the social media behemoths he’s competing towards is their profiting off Black tradition with staffs which can be largely white. It’s sufficient to make Johnson ponder his personal start-up.

“To have anyone on the head making selections like Josiah — that has the information he has, the expertise he has and coming from the tradition — I don’t suppose anyone has skilled something like that,” stated LaJethro Jenkins, one in every of Johnson’s co-hosts on the “Outta Pocket” podcast. “I believe we’d all signal as much as be part of that.”

What higher manner for the grasp of memes to go viral, the king turning into a kingmaker.