Meet the 11-Year-Old Pool-Playing/Billiards Champion From PG County, Maryland

D’Angelo Spain is an 11-year-old African American boy from Bowie, Md. that has already established himself as knowledgeable pool participant. He now performs in billiards tournaments everywhere in the nation and is already the top-ranked participant within the 13 and beneath division of the Junior Worldwide Championship (JIC).
His mother and father say that it began sooner or later when the household went to purchase a karaoke machine and D’Angelo requested if they might purchase a pool desk as an alternative. After negotiating about the place they might put the pool desk, they determined to go forward and purchase it however they knew they’d need to rearrange some furnishings.
In an interview with Fox5DC, D’Angelo, an honor roll scholar whom his dad has nicknamed “Jawz,” stated that he performs pool for 5 to 6 hours each single day. Much more, his nine-year-old sister, Franki, can be making a reputation for herself as a gifted pool participant. Their ardour for billiards has them spending a whole lot of time training to good their craft.
The subsequent large event for D’Angelo is the Worldwide Open in Norfolk Virginia in November 2022. Nevertheless, to compete at such a excessive degree, the bills are expensive. So, the household has arrange a GoFundMe page to lift funds for the bills related to touring, lodging and likewise event charges.
D’Angelo playfully says that of all his accomplishments up to now, he’s most proud that he can beat his dad.
“He’s good,” D’Angelo says.
“However not adequate.”
