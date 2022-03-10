Meet the 2022 Free Ride semi-finalists

Eleven semi-finalists have been chosen from all of the nominations KOCO 5 obtained for our annual Free Trip scholarship program.The winner of the Free Trip program will obtain a brand new automobile and as much as a $25,000 faculty scholarship. 4 semi-finalists additionally will obtain a $5,000 scholarship.The finalists will likely be narrowed down from the 11 semi-finalists beneath. Click on every video to see our semi-finalists after which vote on your favourite!Alondra Ortega, Santa Fe South Pathways Center CollegeAngelica Lara, Elmore Metropolis Excessive SchoolAuriana Wheeler, Santa Fe South Excessive SchoolBrianna Colley, Blanchard Excessive Faculty Brighton Snow, Washington Public Faculties Genevieve Fall, Putnam Metropolis Excessive SchoolJoseph Guercio, Meeker Excessive SchoolJoseph Tabor, Choctaw Excessive SchoolNeveah Ramsey, Del Metropolis Excessive Faculty Rowdy Autry, Epic Constitution Faculty Sydney Martens, Fairview Excessive SchoolVote on your favourite 2022 Free Trip semi-finalists beneath. (This voting has no influence on the result)App Customers | Click on Right here
