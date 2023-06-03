Meet the man who fists bumps every Nugget before each game

Nicholas Owens has been residing every Denver Nuggets fan’s dream activity since he used to be simply 13 years outdated. Diagnosed with spina bifida, he become a Children’s Hospital child ambassador in the Nineties, the place he were given to fulfill a few of the Denver Nuggets gamers who visited the medical institution. It used to be then that Owens’ love for the Nuggets started. He began attending extra video games, and at age 13, he used to be introduced a role with the staff that he couldn’t move up.

Starting his occupation with the Nuggets as a stat sheet supply boy round the area all over video games, Owens used to be then promoted to ship tickets that gamers sought after to present their households to the field workplace. However, his dream activity got here when his boss advised he paintings in the locker room to encourage the gamers to get transferring.

Today, Owens will also be present in the locker room before and after just about every game, serving to to fan the flames of the gamers. He watches game movie with them, and the coaches even ask him for recommendation. His friendships with the gamers are so shut that the ones who’ve left the Nuggets reserve time to peer him once they come to the city to play. Michael Malone, the head trainer of the Denver Nuggets, has grown in particular just about Owens. Malone offers the Nuggets worker endure hugs after every game.

Owens even gained a message from Coach Malone one evening after he and his father needed to depart a overdue game early. “And so we left and then about two in the morning I get a text from Coach Malone going…is Nicholas okay,” Sherwood Owens mentioned. “That speaks volumes in terms of family…and caring for others. He didn’t have to do that…nobody does.”

Owens’ tale is an unbelievable story of overcoming hindrances and following your interest. After these types of years, he’s nonetheless in awe of the activity he has with the Nuggets, and the gamers are thankful to have him.

