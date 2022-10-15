Mega Millions $494M jackpot won, tickets sold in California and Florida

Jackpot!

Two fortunate ticket holders from California and Florida selected the correct numbers to win the massive $494 million Mega Millions prize throughout Friday’s drawing.

The successful numbers have been: 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44 whereas the Mega Ball was 19.

One Mega Millions successful ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven comfort retailer in San Jose, Calif., in response to the California Lottery’s web site.

The second ticket was additionally sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, according to WFLA. The winners have but to be recognized.

Each ticket holder may both select the $247.9 million prize or a money possibility of roughly $123.9 million.

Only a handful of states throughout the nation permit the jackpot winner to stay nameless.

Californians and Floridians are required by regulation to supply their identify, metropolis of residence, what sport they received, after they received and how a lot they received, in response to the state’s web sites.

Both winners might be required to disclose their id to the general public after they declare their prize cash. MediaNews Group by way of Getty Images

Three different winners got here shut from New Jersey, North Carolina, and Texas, solely lacking the Mega ball. They’ll take dwelling a comfort prize of $1 million.

The final Mega Millions winner was again in July when the nation had lottery fever for the $1.337 billion jackpot, which was received by an nameless ticket holder out of Des Plaines, Illinois.

Those who fell brief in the Mega Millions lottery may nonetheless develop into a millionaire.

The Powerball lottery jackpot reached the $454 million mark. The jackpot carries a money worth of 232.6 million forward of Saturday’s drawing.