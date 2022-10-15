Mega Millions jackpot: Here are the winning numbers for Oct. 14

Mega Millions hasn’t seen a winner since July 29, when a single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb gained a $1.337 billion prize.

WASHINGTON — The Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs as soon as once more, with $494 million on the line for Friday’s drawing.

The numbers are in for Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot, after a number of months with no grand prize winner. The lottery recreation says that is its second-largest jackpot this yr.

The winning numbers for Friday’s $494 million prize had been 9-22-26-41-44, Mega Ball 19 and Megaplier 2.

With no large winner from Tuesday night time’s drawing, the jackpot rose to $494 million — $247.9 million if the winner takes the extra well-liked money payout.

Mega Millions hasn’t seen a winner since July 29, when a single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb gained a $1.337 billion prize.

In order to win the Mega Millions grand prize, a participant must match all 5 numbers and the gold Mega Ball quantity. Players face astronomical odds for a jackpot win: 1 in 302.5 million.

If there are no winners on Friday’s drawing, gamers can have one other probability to go for the enlarged jackpot on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Meanwhile, Powerball has an estimated $454 million jackpot up for grabs on Saturday as its personal winless streak continues, inching the jackpot nearer to the prime 10 largest Powerball jackpots ever gained. The money worth on the prize is $232.6 million.

Nobody gained the Powerball jackpot Wednesday, however three tickets from Wednesday night time’s drawing gained $250,000 after matching 4 numbers and the Powerball, together with having the “Power Play” characteristic that multiplied the prize by 5 instances. Those tickets had been purchased in Colorado, Idaho and Texas.

While Mega Millions and Powerball each hit jackpots over $400 million this week, neither come near final summer season’s near-record $1.377 billion Mega Millions jackpot that had Americans in a lottery frenzy in July. A winner in Illinois took house the grand prize. Two individuals got here ahead final month to assert it however selected to remain nameless.