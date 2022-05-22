MegaCon Orlando 2022 returns with costumes, collectables, celebrities and more – WFTV

Video: MegaCon 2022 kicks off with costumes, collectables, celebrities and more MegaCon has officially returned to Orlando. (WFTV)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — MegaCon has officially returned to Orlando.
READ: MegaCon Orlando returns: 9 things to know
Channel 9 was at the Orange County Convention Center on Thursday afternoon when the multi-day convention kicked off.
The event celebrates a wide array of themes including comics, sci-fi, horror and gaming.
Photos: MegaCon Orlando 2022 returns with costumes, collectables, celebrities and more
The family-friendly convention draws thousands and is one of the biggest events in Central Florida.
READ: Start your engines! Monster Jam World Finals returns to Camping World Stadium
Dozens of celebrities will be there for autographs and photos, including actors Elijah Wood, Brendan Fraser, Levar Burton and Ralph Macchio.
READ: Go fish: Floridians challenged to remove as many invasive lionfish as possible
MegaCon 2022 runs through Sunday. More information can be found here.
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.