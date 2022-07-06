Megan Hess, Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts, pleads guilty in in federal court

A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body elements and giving purchasers pretend ashes has pleaded guilty to mail fraud in federal court.

The Daily Sentinel reports that Megan Hess faces a most sentence of 20 years in jail after coming into the plea Tuesday in Grand Junction. Other fees in opposition to Hess can be dropped below a plea settlement, the Sentinel stated.

Hess, 45, and her mom, Shirley Koch, operated the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in Montrose. They had been arrested in 2020 and charged with six counts of mail fraud and three counts of unlawful transportation of hazardous supplies.

Megan Hess, owner of Donor Services, is pictured throughout an interview in Montrose, Colorado, U.S., May 23, 2016 in this nonetheless picture from video. Mike Wood / REUTERS



A grand jury indictment stated that from 2010 by 2018, Hess and Koch supplied to cremate our bodies and supply the stays to households at a value of $1,000 or extra, however many of the cremations by no means occurred.

Hess had created a nonprofit group in 2009 referred to as Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation as a body-broker service doing enterprise as Donor Services, authorities stated.

On dozens of events, Hess and Koch transferred our bodies or body elements to 3rd events for analysis with out households’ data, based on the U.S. Justice Department. The transfers had been performed by Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation and Donor Services, authorities stated.

Hess and Koch additionally shipped our bodies and body elements that examined optimistic for, or belonged to individuals who died from, infectious illnesses together with Hepatitis B and C, and HIV, regardless of certifying to patrons that the stays had been disease-free, authorities stated.

Both Hess and Koch initially had pleaded not guilty to the fees.

Hess is tentatively set to be sentenced in January. A change of plea listening to for Koch is scheduled for July 12.

Prosecutors beneficial a sentence for Hess of 12 to fifteen years.

CBS Colorado reported that state regulators had obtained complaints of wrongdoing on the Montrose facility however state regulation does not them to enter a funeral home except there are legal fees.

Representatives Matt Soper and Dylan Roberts stated they deliberate to vary that.

“One thing that I heard over and over from the families is it was like a second death,” Soper informed the station.

He stated Colorado funeral home administrators are the least regulated in the nation.

“It just kind of hits your gut,” Soper stated. “You can’t believe that body brokering, selling body parts, chopping up body parts, giving people concrete, they’re not things you hear about in the United States of America.”