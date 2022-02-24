Megan The Stallion & Tory Lanez Trade Twitter Shots After A Akademiks Tweet

The saga of Megan Thee Stallion seeking justice against Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her heats up after a tweet from Akademiks has Pardi, Tory, Meg, and Ak engaging in Twitter warfare.

Just when the drama came out of the public eye and was set to be settled in court, we have another flare-up on the timeline from Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. What caused this flare-up? One tweet from DJ Akademiks claimed DNA from Tory was not found on the weapon in police possession from the night she was allegedly shot by Tory. This tweet hit the internet as the pre-trial was scheduled to start today, but all this pre-trial resulted in was an April continuation.

“BREAKING: It was revealed in court few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.” Akademiks said in the now-deleted tweet.

Even after deleting the tweet, Ak stood 10 toes down in what he said, but that prompted a quick response from Megan Thee Stallion, who took directly to Instagram to shoot down the rumors.

Megan even made a separate post letting everyone know all that happened was the trial being pushed back to April 5th. Soon enough, Tory chimed in with his 2 cents, which only made the situation snowball.

Megan, who was probably prepared for him to say something anyway, wasted no time posting screenshots of his texts to her claiming he apologized for his actions on the jail phone.

Meanwhile, Akademiks added fuel to the fire by standing on what he originally tweeted and claiming he saw the documents himself.

Meg responded by slandering Ak all over Instagram.

Meanwhile, Tory and her boyfriend Pardi exchanged words in what started to feel like a broadway play that was happening in front of our eyes. In this act, Tory tries to drop a bombshell of sleeping with Meg’s bestfriend Kelsey Nicole.

It is understandable that Pardi would come to the defense of his woman, but this is all chatter over an open case and his tweets probably weren’t going to add much to the situation or scare someone who can’t be within a certain range.

Reporters would come to Megan’s defense about the trial, not mentioning DNA, but another reporter on the case obtained the transcript holding the statement for Tory Lanez’s attorney regarding the DNA.

Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney Alex Spiro has released a statement to XXL regarding the social media war today stating: “This is nothing more than the dishonest machinations of a desperate man.”

Before today, it felt like this thing was close to ending but now, it seems the road is even longer and will play out in the public eye worse than anyone expected.