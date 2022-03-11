Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa serve up new song “Sweetest Pie”

Johnny Nunez/WireImage, Karwai Tang/WireImage

After virtually per week of teasing, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion handled followers to their new track “Sweetest Pie.”

The primary-time collaborators launched the monitor at midnight Friday, with a seductively, candy music video to match, directed by Dave Meyers. Dua’s clean vocals are a pleasant praise to Megan’s movement as the 2 make use of the double entendre that’s the track title.

“Uh, this the experience of your life / maintain on ‘trigger, child, I’d / I’d simply offer you a chew of the sweetest pie / Uh, child, we will go quick / I will drive and also you simply lay again / I acquired the flavour that lasts / yeah, the sweetest pie,” the English singer-songwriter sings within the refrain.

Megan’s verses are simply as suggestive and stuffed with double meanings with lyrics like “I acquired cake and I do know he desire a slice.”

Each Dua and Megan first teased “Sweetest Pie” on their Instagrams final weekend. Dua’s put up featured a tiny snippet of the track, whereas the “Savage” rapper confirmed images of herself and Dua on a series of cakes.

Along with the 2 now having a track collectively, followers attending Dua’s Future Nostalgia tour will probably get the possibility to see them carry out collectively since Megan will probably be featured because the opening act beginning March 15.

Within the meantime, “Sweetest Pie” is accessible to stream now.

