Megan Thee Stallion reportedly in talks to star in Safdie film alongside Adam Sandler

Megan Thee Stallion may have secured an acting role alongside veteran actor and comedian Adam Sandler. Deadline reports the rapper is in talks to star alongside Sandler in a movie by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie.

The plot and title of the film, set in the world of sports memorabilia, have not yet been disclosed. Production will begin this summer.

Megan made her acting debut last year in the Starz drama P-Valley. She also appeared in She Hulk: Attorney at Law and Good Girls. She’ll make her big-screen debut in the A24 film F****** Identical Twins, but her dream is to play Isis, the head cheerleader from Bring It On.

“I always have wanted to be Isis. I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character,” Megan told The Cut.

She said the likes of Ice Cube and Queen Latifah have pushed her to look beyond music.

“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” Meg says. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”