Megan Thee Stallion shares hilarious behind-the-scenes video of Dua Lipa’s concert

Jason Koerner/Getty Photographs/ Natasha Moustache/Getty Photographs

Megan The Stallion, who’s at present on tour together with her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa, shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of her preparing for his or her pit cease in Denver.

Taking to TikTok, the self-proclaimed “largest Chanel bag proprietor” stated she teamed with Dua, who requested her to “pop on” a few of her tour dates. Megan documented herself trying out a close-by museum earlier than the present and famous the trippy, neon-colored decorations.

“I believed I used to be in Euphoria,” she cracked, referencing the hit HBO present. “I actually suppose that this complete place is for individuals who do acid however I don’t do medication as a result of dare to be totally different, b****!”

Meg then shuttled off to the venue and stated it was “cute” how Dua ready her inexperienced room for her. She confirmed off a bunch of cookies the “Levitating” hitmaker made for her arrival, which included some adorned to appear to be “hottie sauce” bottles and, in fact, celebrated their candy new collaboration.

Megan then shared snippets of her opening the present and later becoming a member of Dua on stage to carry out “Sweetiest Pie,” as the gang goes wild. “Dua Lipa and I killed it,” Meg declared.

Meg is about to do all of it once more when Dua takes her Future Nostalgia tour to Tulsa on March 17, which is tonight, and in Phoenix on March 20.

(Linked video accommodates uncensored profanity.)

