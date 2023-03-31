Megan Thee Stallion throws ceremonial pitch at Houston Rockets game

Megan Thee Stallion‘s in her hometown of Houston, where she’s slated to perform at the NCAA March Madness AT&T Block Party. Ahead of the big performance, however, she took to Houston’s Minute Maid Park to throw the first pitch at the Astros game against the Chicago White Sox.

Representing Houston in an all-white ensemble complete with her Astros jersey, Meg threw the ball toward the left and was met with applause from the crowd.

Megan’s performance at the AT&T party takes place Friday, marking her first onstage show this year. She’s also scheduled to headline Outside Lands, Essence Festival and the LA Pride in the Park. Plus she’s in talks to appear in a movie alongside Adam Sandler.