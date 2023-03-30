Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming hometown performance receives support from 1501 Certified Ent.

Megan Thee Stallion‘s label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is showing support for her anticipated onstage return at the NCAA March Madness AT&T Block Party. Ahead of Friday’s event, the company and its CEO, Carl Crawford, shared an Instagram post in which they encouraged fans in Texas to help in welcoming the rapper back to Houston.

“IF YOU THINK YOU SAW MEG PERFORM BEFORE, THINK AGAIN,” the post reads. “Wait till you see her tear down the stage on Friday as she’s gearing up for this New ALBUM, New WORLD TOUR, and New MOTION!”

“We look forward to continuing to support our 1501 artist, Megan Thee Stallion, in all of her future endeavors,” the post continued. “Megan and the Hotties have our full support as we move into this HOT GIRL SPRING & SUMMER 2.0.”

The post from 1501 comes nearly a month after Carl clarified he never had any issues with Megan. The two had gone back and forth over Meg’s desire to renegotiate and later get out of her contract, but Carl blamed the tension on social media.

The 1501 CEO then told TMZ that people won’t “hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion name in the media” unless he’s addressing their past issues. “You not gon’ see me texting or making a post or doing any of that stuff that would cause social media to go crazy,” he said.