Melee Breaks Out at Central/Star Spencer Game

MORRIS—A chaotic brawl broke out at a girls high school basketball game between Central High School of Tulsa and Star Spencer High School of Oklahoma City.

Players, spectators and cheerleaders joined in the fray.

The fight occurred on Friday night after a playoff game at Morris High School.

The video begins to roll in the middle of the scuffle, where grown adults and high school students were shown hitting one another.

One parent told a reporter that the fight lasted for roughly five minutes before police arrived to break it up.

Skylar Brooks was in the gym waiting for her son’s game to start after the girls’ game.

“It really wasn’t like a dirty game,” she said. “I mean, everybody seemed normal.

“So, it definitely caught me off guard. There were a few players involved, but most of the players were standing back. “

“So, yeah,” she continued. “It was, definitely, I would say, more of the fans and parents.”

“It was mostly I mean, as you can see from the video, I’m assuming parents and fans couple of players involved.

“There was no security. There weren’t even cops. Morris didn’t have any officers there. They did afterward.”

“While we cannot share information about specific students,” Emma Garrett Nelson,, executive director of communications for the Tulsa school district, said when a reporter asked if students involved in the fight would be punished. “I can say we have taken appropriate action with the students involved, based on our Behavior Response Plan”

Several of the adults involved have been banned from attending any Tulsa District athletic events for the remainder of the school year.

“We have a zero tolerance policy for this kind of behavior in any context, and we have had safety requirements in place for our athletics events for many years,” the Tulsa District spokesman said.

“Those safety requirements include having security staffing on-site during any athletic events played at one of our Tulsa Public Schools facilities.”

“We have high expectations for our student athletes both on and off the court, and we are disappointed by the behavior of all parties involved in this incident that took place during the Central vs. Star Spencer game hosted at Morris,” she continued.

“We want to thank the coaches and administrators from Central and Star Spencer who responded immediately and worked quickly to deesclate the situation.

“Students involved have been disciplined according to our Student Code of Conduct,” Crystal Raymond, media relations director of the Oklahoma City Public School District, said.

Both schools will conduct their own investigations, a spokesman for the Oklahoma secondary school Activities Association reporters.