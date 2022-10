Melissa, Texas — The Melissa Cardinals picked up their fifth win in a row and moved to 4-0 in District 7-5A-2 with a 10-point victory over the Denison Yellow Jackets.

The loss drops Denison to 1-3 in district.

Melissa will journey to Greenville subsequent Friday, whereas Denison will host Princeton.





Melissa’s Karson Maynard (9) makes a 46 yard catch and runs it in for a landing.

















Melissa’s Jacob Fields (8) intercepts a cross from Denison in an enormous play for the Cardinals.

























Melissa’s Jacob Fields (8) makes a 57 yard run to attain in opposition to Denison.

pictures by Josh Russell www.BuzzPhotos.com