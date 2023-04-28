Member of traveling crime ring accused of stealing from over 70 Home Depot’s throughout Florida, Illinois

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – On Thursday, Miami-Dade police apprehended a person described as a member of a traveling arranged crime ring, answerable for stealing from over 70 Home Depot shops in Florida and Illinois.

The company investigator started investigating an arranged retail group in September 2020. The group started undertaking fraudulent orders, refunds, rollouts of products, and thefts of pieces at Home Depot shops throughout Florida. Yusser Echemendia Rodriguez, 38, used to be known as one of the suspects within the arranged retail group, consistent with an arrest file.

He used to be answerable for greater than 70 thefts and “thousands of dollars” in losses to Home Depot throughout their shops in Florida and Nevada, in keeping with police.

According to investigators, Rodriguez used to be noticed parking his automobile in entrance of the Home Depot retailer at 11305 SW fortieth St. in Miami on Dec. 27. After coming into the shop, he decided on a number of items of tile and headed to the sign in to shop for them.

However, Rodriguez most effective paid for one field of Alaskan tile, valued at $37.74, and walked out of the shop with out paying for the opposite 3 containers, leading to fraud. Rodriguez become identified consistent with his arrest file for switching barcodes and leaving the shops with out fee.

On Jan. 2, Rodriguez went to a Home Depot location in South Miami Heights and paid for 6 containers of Alaskan Gray Ledger tile. Police stated he left with some other six containers situated on the backside of his cart with out paying, with the overall worth of stolen pieces amounting to $203.

On Jan. 3, investigators stated Rodriguez went again to the Home Depot Store on Southwest fortieth Street and drove off with 10 containers of Alaskan tile that he didn’t pay for.

On Jan. 6, Rodriguez put an HP Air Mover blower fan for water harm into his cart at a Home Depot retailer on 152nd Street however didn’t prevent on the checkout aisle to pay. The blower used to be value $115, and the incident used to be stuck on surveillance video.

On Jan. 13, Rodriguez used to be noticed making his method into some other Home Depot situated at 33001 S. Dixie Highway. Police stated he had a number of tub and bodywork pieces, a marble white self-importance most sensible value $259, an 8-foot Hampton Bay patio umbrella value $349, and 3 different massive boxed pieces on his cart. Rodriguez purchased a lemonade and loaded the opposite pieces into the mattress of his Ford F-150 with out fee.

Video proof confirmed Rodriguez and co-defendant Lazara Rodriguez stealing no less than $608 value of products on Jan. 13, detectives defined.

Records point out that Rodriguez had no less than two earlier robbery convictions that had been closed in April 2022.

He is recently out on bail and faces one depend of arranged scheme to defraud, ten counts of petty robbery with over two earlier convictions, and one depend of retail robbery with a previous conviction.