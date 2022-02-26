Memorial and Liberty win to set up all-Frisco Region II title game

See outcomes for Friday’s 6A regional semifinal video games right here, and the 4A/3A regional semifinal video games right here.

Region I

Lake Dallas 65, Lubbock Monterey 53

WICHITA FALLS — Jorja Elliott embraced the problem of matching up with some of the extremely touted gamers within the state Friday.

And he or she led Lake Dallas to victory within the course of.

Elliott scored a game-high 30 factors in a 65-53 victory in opposition to Lubbock Monterey within the semifinals of the Region I-5A Match at Kay Yeager Coliseum. Lake Dallas advances to the Region I-5A ultimate in opposition to Amarillo Excessive at 2 p.m. Saturday again at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Elliott and fellow senior Mackenzie Buss drew the project of guarding Monterey standout freshman Aaliyah Chavez, who has garnered loads of consideration from Division I packages. Chavez entered the matchup averaging 25 factors per game however was held to 17 on 6 of 26 capturing.

Monterey shot simply 32 % as a crew.

Lake Dallas closed every of the primary three quarters on sturdy runs, together with a 10-Zero run on the finish of the third interval for a 51-42 lead. Monterey by no means bought nearer than that.

Bailey Broughton joined Elliott in double figures with 15 factors, together with 4 3-pointers. Broughton and Elliott mixed to shoot Eight of 15 from behind the arc.

– Jonathan Hull

Amarillo 73, Mansfield Timberview 50

WICHITA FALLS — Mansfield Timberview’s Kamryn Wilson scored a game-high 22 factors in Friday’s Region I-5A semifinal.

However with ground common Desiree Wooten on the sideline, Wilson’s manufacturing wasn’t sufficient in a 73-50 loss to Amarillo Excessive at Kay Yeager Coliseum. Amarillo Excessive advances to play Lake Dallas within the Region I-5A ultimate at 2 p.m. Saturday again at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Wooten suffered a knee damage throughout Timberview’s regional quarterfinal matchup with rival Mansfield Legacy. Whereas she returned to the court docket to knock down a important 3-pointer within the fourth quarter, Wooten wasn’t in uniform and on the bench Friday.

Timberview couldn’t afford being lower than full power in opposition to fifth-ranked Amarillo, which used its superior size to trigger points for Timberview on each ends of the court docket.

Amarillo outrebounded Timbervew, 42-26, main to second-chance factors. Senior Briley Barnes led Amarillo with 10 factors and 18 rebounds. McKenzie Smith had 11 factors and 11 rebounds. Lacy Rice and Taytum Bell scored 13 every.

Timberview’s half-court trapping protection saved Amarillo off-balance throughout the first half, and Timberview trailed 30-20 at halftime. Amarillo began dealing with the entice higher within the third quarter, pulling away to lead 58-37 heading into the ultimate interval.

Wilson was joined in double figures by Chrishawn Coleman, who had 10 factors and seven rebounds.

– Jonathan Hull

Region II

Frisco Memorial 56, North Forney 45

GARLAND — What Frisco Memorial guard Jasmyn Lott did within the first half in opposition to North Forney on Friday was a disappointment to the senior standout guard. Lott’s response to herself within the second half can be poised redemption with a contact of perfection.

Lott scored 23 factors with 22 coming within the second half and 13 within the fourth quarter to assist Memorial draw back for a 56-45 win in a Class 5A Region II semifinal on the Curtis Culwell Middle. Lott had a hand in all of Memorial’s factors in a 11-2 run to open the fourth quarter, making 4 baskets and setting up Jordan Conerly on a three-pointer to construct a 41-28 lead, capped by a reverse layup.

Lott was 7 for 7 on pictures within the second half after going Zero for four within the first. Lott additionally had a game-high seven assists.

“I used to be dissatisfied with what I did within the first half. At halftime I simply calmed my thoughts down and took deep breaths. It’s my senior yr and I used to be going to relax and recover from it,” mentioned Lott, a UNLV signee. “Primarily I used to be simply attempting to discover an open area and not drive it. I used to be simply searching for open areas and seeing what I might see.”

Memorial (35-5), the top-ranked crew in The Dallas Morning Information’ Class 5A/Others space ballot and No. Three within the TABC 5A state ultimate, advances to the area ultimate spherical for the primary time, dealing with rival Frisco Liberty at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Culwell Middle. Memorial and Liberty break up 4 conferences 2-2 this season. North Forney (22-11) was eradicated within the region-semifinal for the third time in 4 years.

North Forney closed with 47-40 with on a Kyra Samuels basket off a Mariah Clayton move with 2:04 however might get no nearer. Clayton, a sophomore, additionally scored 22 factors on 10 for 14 capturing from the sphere whereas Samuels had 12 factors and seven rebounds.

Conerly completed with 9 factors, sinking back-to-back three-pointers to spark a 9-1 Memorial second-quarter run to construct an 18-10 lead on the best way to an 18-14 halftime edge.

– Rick Kretzschmar

Frisco Liberty 56, Crimson Oak 27

GARLAND — Frisco Liberty guard Jazzy Owens-Barnett name her crew’s protection within the first half in opposition to Crimson Oak on Friday essentially the most constant of this season. It could have been Liberty’s finest as effectively.

Liberty prevented Crimson Oak from making a field-goal try for the primary 14 minutes and 35 seconds, rolling to a 22-2 lead within the course of and finally coasting to a 56-27 win in a Class 5A Region II semifinal.

Crimson Oak missed its first 16 pictures from the sphere within the first half as Liberty’s protection led to 9 turnovers, and hesitation in Crimson Oak’s offense when the Girl Hawks had open pictures. Crimson Oak averaged 57.7 factors a game and dropped a 49-44 resolution to Liberty on Dec. 28 in Duncanville. Owens-Barnett and Keyera Roseby would paved the way for Liberty’s offense, scoring 19 factors apiece.

Owens-Barnett 11 first-half factors whereas Roseby added 9, banking in a 3-pointer as time expired to give Liberty a 28-7 halftime lead.

“That is what game-planned for and I’m actually happy with this crew for executing,” mentioned Owens-Barnett, a Rice signee. “I feel it was speaking extra. We’ve nice on-the-ball defenders, however having the ability to discuss to one another was our greatest half.”

Liberty (35-5), ranked No. 2 in The Information’ Class 5A-others space ballot and No. four within the state, superior to the regional ultimate spherical for the seventh time since 2013 and is in search of its fourth consecutive berth within the state event. Crimson Oak (27-8) fell in a regional semifinal for the fourth consecutive season.

Liberty heart Za’naiha Hensley was a disruptive drive all game and completed with six factors and 11 rebounds. Kamen Wong had six assists for Liberty.

Makinzie Taplin led Crimson Oak with seven factors and had a game-high 12 rebounds. Crimson Oak guard and North Texas signee Breanna Davis completed with 5 factors.

– Rick Kretzschmar

