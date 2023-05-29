Memorial Day events around Southern California

Southern Californians can have a number of alternatives to honor our country’s fallen this Memorial Day.

Erin Myers was once in Long Beach to view the “Honoring Our Fallen” memorial rite at Rosie the Riveter Park Monday.

“We are reading the names of those that have died in combat since 9/11. But we also remember those in WW1, WW2, Korea, Vietnam,” Honoring Our Fallen Founder and Executive Director Laura Herzog mentioned.

The names will likely be learn till around 1 p.m. and the general public is inspired to wait.

Ellina Abovian was once in Hollywood Hills for a Memorial Day tournament at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Hundreds of flags have been positioned early Monday morning to honor the fallen.

Other SoCal Memorial Day events

8 a.m. – Hawaiian Gardens City Hall

9 a.m. – Lancaster Cemetery at Lacy Park in San Marino

9 a.m. – Veterans Park in Lomita

9 a.m. – Whittier City Hall

9 a.m. – A Memorial Day Remembrance on the Gold Star Family Memorial on the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum situated at 40 Presidential Drive in Simi Valley. The tournament starts with song at 9 a.m. and the Memorial Day program at 10 a.m.

9:30 a.m. – Acton Community Center

10 a.m. – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will discuss at a Memorial Day rite on the Los Angeles National Cemetery situated at 950 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

10 a.m. – The Memorial Day Parade returns after a three-year absence. The tournament takes position on the intersection of Sherman Way and Owensmouth Avenue. The tournament’s parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

10 a.m. – Janice Hahn attends the Memorial Day observance at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. The tournament will come with skydivers, a procession of colours, and an army flyover.

10 a.m. – Archbishop José H. Gomez will preside over a distinct out of doors Memorial Day Mass on the San Fernando Mission Cemetery in Mission Hills. The Mass will likely be streamed at catholiccm.org/memorial-day-mass-2023 and fb.com/lacatholics.

10 a.m. – Cerritos Civic Center

10 a.m. – Joshua Memorial Park in Lancaster

10 a.m. – Paramount City Hall

10 a.m. – Veterans Memorial Fountain in South Gate

10 a.m. – Veterans Memorial Plaza in Pico Rivera

10 a.m. – Veterans Park in Bell Gardens

10:30 a.m. – The fiftieth Fiesta Days Parade kicks off in La Cañada Flintridge. The parade starts at Cornishon Avenue prior to touring east alongside Foothill Boulevard to Gould Avenue.

11 a.m. – Memorial Day tournament on the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum situated at 18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard in Yorba Linda.

11 a.m. – Avalon Municipal Cemetery

11 a.m. – Inglewood City Hall

11 a.m. – Del Valle Park in Lakewood

11 a.m. – Wilmington Cemetery

11:30 a.m. – Huntington Park Community Center

1 p.m. – Hollywood Post 43 of the American Legion

All Day – L.A. Fleet Week Expo at Battleship Iowa ends Monday with a complete day of events together with airplane flyovers, active-duty send excursions, Battleship Iowa excursions, and are living leisure. The Expo is situated at 250 South Harbor Boulevard in San Pedro.