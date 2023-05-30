Texas

Memorial Day weekend travel hits pre-pandemic levels

May 30, 2023
BC_Reporter

The TSA anticipated 2.6 million travelers during Memorial Day, exceeding pre-pandemic figures. Despite the high volume of passengers during the holiday weekend, air travel was comparably hassle-free compared to last year’s travel season, which was riddled with delays. Stay up-to-date with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting with browser notifications. Don’t miss out – turn on your notifications now.

