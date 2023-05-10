Memorial held for man who died inside GALA nightclub on Miami Beach – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The GALA nightclub taking pictures in Miami Beach has left friends and family mourning the lack of Lowell Grissom Jr. On Tuesday, a solemn memorial used to be held outdoor the membership to honor the sufferer with mourners bringing plant life and candles as a tribute.

The sufferer’s mom, Alexandria Derossi, expressed her disbelief on the lack of her son, announcing, “I don’t understand the why, why he’s not here with us, why someone would take away our joy.” Grissom, a rapper and skill scout for Chris Brown Entertainment, used to be shot and killed within the early hours of Sunday morning inside the membership positioned at twenty third and Collins.

The tragic match has left the ones just about Grissom grappling with the mindless act of violence, and the group is coming in combination to improve one any other all over this hard time.

