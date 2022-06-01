Memorial Tournament 2022 fantasy golf picks, advice, expert rankings: Back Rory McIlroy at Muirfield Village

One other one may come right down to the wire within the 2022 Memorial Match this week at Muirfield Village Golf Membership. The match tees off Thursday, and 5 of the final eight tournaments on the Dublin, Ohio course have led to a playoff. That features final yr, when Patrick Cantlay defeated Collin Morikawa on the primary further gap to win The Memorial for a second time. He additionally received in 2019 and seeks to turn into the third golfer, together with Kenny Perry and Tiger Woods, to win the occasion no less than thrice. World No. 2 Jon Rahm, hopes to affix Cantlay as a two-time winner after having to withdraw on Saturday evening final yr (COVID-19) whereas holding a six-stroke lead.
Rahm, who received The Memorial in 2020, is the 10-1 favourite within the newest 2022 Memorial Match golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy is scorching on his heels at 11-1, whereas Cantlay is priced at 14-1. Jordan Spieth (18-1), Morikawa (20-1), Cameron Smith (20-1) and Xander Schauffele (20-1) are also anticipated to be high contenders within the Memorial Match 2022 subject. Can Cantlay proceed a robust run that began along with his win in Dublin final yr and be definitely worth the cash ($10,700 at DraftKings) to have him amongst your 2022 Memorial Match picks? Or would a golfer like red-hot Davis Riley (40-1; $8,600) be a greater worth and set you as much as win?
Gates is a author for 247Sports activities and has lined a spread of sports activities for almost 5 years. He has adopted golf carefully for for much longer and has a profound data of the game. He additionally is aware of what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports activities.
Eventually week’s Charles Schwab Problem, three of Gates’ high six picks completed within the high 4 on the ultimate leaderboard, together with winner Sam Burns and runner-up Scottie Scheffler. Earlier than the PGA, Gates had each winner Justin Thomas and 30-1 shot Zalatoris, who misplaced to Thomas in a playoff, amongst his high 5 picks.
Gates has been on a roll all season. Earlier than the Wells Fargo Championship, 4 of his high six gamers completed within the high 5. That included winner Max Homa, a 40-1 lengthy shot, and runners-up Keegan Bradley (35-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1). He additionally nailed Jon Rahm because the winner within the Mexico Open, and eight of his 20 picks completed within the high eight on the Masters. Anybody who has adopted Gates is means up.
Gates says it’s important to have McIlroy amongst your picks this week, given his sturdy run of excessive finishes. The Northern Irishman has three top-10s in a row, together with a runner-up on the Masters and an eighth-place on the PGA. McIlroy is the chief in scoring common, and almost all of his stats are among the many finest on tour. He’s smashing the ball off the tee (third in driving distance) and making his putts (34th in strokes gained) and every little thing in between. His play from the sand (19th in saves) and across the inexperienced (30th in strokes gained) additionally will assist quite a bit this week.
Alternatively, Gates is fading Morikawa regardless of his pedigree and standing as a favourite. The 25-year-old already has two main championships and 5 tour wins, however he’s in a little bit of a funk. He hasn’t completed within the high 25 in his previous 4 occasions, breaking 70 simply 4 occasions in these 16 rounds. Morikawa received the Workday Charity Open on this course in 2020 and was the runner-up ultimately yr’s Memorial, however his latest inconsistency raises pink flags. And his placing (120th in strokes) and work across the greens (160th) do not level to success this time round.
Easy methods to set your 2022 Memorial Match Fantasy golf rankings
