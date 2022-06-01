Memorial Tournament 2022 picks, predictions, field, favorites, odds: Golf expert says fade Cameron Smith

One of the vital storied non-majors of the PGA Tour season tees off Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Membership in Dublin, Ohio. The match at Jack Nicklaus’ signature course dates again to 1976, two years after the course opened, and it’s a favourite of PGA Tour gamers. That’s the reason seven of the world’s prime 10 golfers are anticipated to be a part of the Memorial 2022 discipline. No. 6 Patrick Cantlay sparked his run to the FedEx Cup title together with his victory final season. That win adopted the withdrawal of Jon Rahm, presently the world’s second-ranked participant, due to a constructive COVID take a look at whereas holding a six-stroke lead by means of three rounds. Cantlay seeks to turn out to be the third golfer, together with Kenny Perry and Tiger Woods, to win The Memorial not less than 3 times.
Caesars Sportsbook lists Rahm because the 9-1 favourite within the newest 2022 Memorial Match golf odds, with McIlroy (10-1) and Cantlay (14-1) proper behind. Jordan Spieth (18-1), Collin Morikawa (18-1), Cameron Smith (18-1) and Xander Schauffle (20-1) are also anticipated to be among the many prime contenders within the Memorial Match 2022 discipline. Earlier than making any 2022 Memorial Match picks or PGA Tour predictions, you really need to see what proven golf insider Sal Johnson has to say.
The esteemed golf insider has been across the sport for a few years and is aware of what it takes to win on the PGA Tour.
Earlier than the PGA Championship, Johnson predicted that if Thomas made his putts he may positively win. Thomas had his greatest week of the season on the greens, gaining greater than 1.5 strokes placing to rank second within the discipline. The outcome? He beat Will Zalatoris in a playoff to win his second main, and his second PGA Championship.
In his earlier set of predictions for SportsLine, Johnson nailed the Masters for the third time in 4 years. He backed Scheffler, saying he was “on a run the place he has been laborious to beat, and I see it rolling on at Augusta Nationwide.” The 25-year-old acquired his fourth victory of the season.
Now Johnson, the primary producer of "Contained in the PGA Tour" and longtime ABC Sports activities golf producer who labored with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, has launched his extremely assured 2022 Memorial Match (see tickets at StubHub) picks and predictions.
High 2022 Memorial Match professional picks
One stunning alternative: Johnson is fading Cameron Smith, who’s among the many favorites however has struggled mightily at Muirfield. The Australian has missed the minimize 4 occasions in six tries, and he has damaged par simply as soon as in 16 rounds there. His putter hasn’t been carrying him prefer it was earlier within the season, and whereas he has two wins and tied for third on the Masters, he is not more likely to contend this week. “He’s a horrible decide for this week,” Johnson says.
Alternatively, the professional is aware of Rahm will likely be on a mission after dominating at Muirfield the previous two years. The 27-year-old went 65-64 within the second and third rounds earlier than his pressured withdrawal final 12 months. That got here after he cruised to what appeared like a five-stroke win in 2020 earlier than a two-shot penalty was assessed earlier than he signed his Sunday scorecard. The Spaniard has one of the crucial well-rounded video games in golf, crushing it off the tee (third in driving distance) and rating second from tee-to-green. His putter will decide how properly he scores this week.
Johnson additionally is aware of that McIlroy’s sport units up completely for Muirfield, and he’s on a powerful run. The Northern Irishman has completed within the prime 10 in three straight tournaments, together with the Masters and PGA Championship. He was the runner-up at Augusta, and he leads the tour in scoring common (69.15). He’s third in strokes gained off the tee, 34th placing and 19th in sand saves. The 33-year-old’s penchant for having not less than one unhealthy spherical hasn’t gone away, and that has price him much more victories. The professional is searching for McIlroy to place it collectively this week.
Methods to make 2022 Memorial Match golf picks
Johnson could be very excessive on an enormous lengthy shot at Muirfield who is available in at round 50-1. This veteran nonetheless has the expertise to strike at any time, and he's beginning to submit higher outcomes. His ability set suits the course properly, and he may pull off a shocking outcome.
Who wins the 2022 Memorial Match? The place do Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm end? And which large lengthy shot is a must-back?
2022 Memorial Match odds, discipline, prime contenders
Jon Rahm 9-1
Rory McIlroy 10-1
Patrick Cantlay 14-1
Jordan Spieth 18-1
Cameron Smith 18-1
Collin Morikawa 18-1
Xander Schauffele 20-1
Viktor Hovland 22-1
Shane Lowry 22-1
Matt Fitzpatrick 25-1
Hideki Matsuyama 25-1
Will Zalatoris 28-1
Joaquin Niemann 35-1
Max Homa 35-1
Cameron Younger 35-1
Sungjae Im 35-1
Davis Riley 40-1
Daniel Berger 40-1
Mito Pereira 45-1
Keegan Bradley 50-1
Abraham Ancer 50-1
Corey Conners 50-1
Patrick Reed 50-1
Seamus Energy 55-1
Billy Horschel 60-1
Jason Day 60-1
Bryson DeChambeau 60-1
Adam Scott 60-1
Chris Kirk 60-1
Marc Leishman 60-1
Matt Kuchar 65-1
Aaron Sensible 65-1
Gary Woodland 65-1
Alex Noren 65-1
Tom Hoge 80-1
Si-Woo Kim 80-1
Ryan Palmer 80-1
Rickie Fowler 80-1
Brian Harman 80-1
C.T. Pan 100-1
Lanto Griffin 100-1
Harris English 100-1
Keith Mitchell 100-1
Cameron Tringale 100-1
Jhonattan Vegas 100-1
Cameron Champ 100-1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 100-1
Cam Davis 100-1
Adam Hadwin 100-1
Stewart Cink 100-1
Sepp Straka 100-1
Anirban Lahiri 125-1
Troy Merritt 125-1
Russell Knox 125-1
Kevin Streelman 125-1
Scott Stallings 125-1
Matt Jones 125-1
Luke Record 125-1
Lucas Herbert 150-1
Denny McCarthy 150-1
Doug Ghim 150-1
Pat Perez 150-1
Brendan Steele 150-1
Charles Howell 150-1
Aaron Rai 150-1
Joel Dahmen 150-1
Erik Van Rooyen 150-1
Adam Lengthy 150-1
Mackenzie Hughes 150-1
Patton Kizzire 150-1
Matthew NeSmith 150-1
Matthew Wolff 150-1
J.T. Poston 175-1
Lucas Glover 175-1
Emiliano Grillo 200-1
Patrick Rodgers 200-1
Ryan Moore 200-1
Andrew Putnam 200-1
Beau Hossler 200-1
Alex Smalley 200-1
Danny Willett 200-1
Kurt Kitayama 200-1
Francesco Molinari 200-1
Sahith Theegala 200-1
Martin Laird 250-1
David Lipsky 250-1
Nate Lashley 250-1
Brandt Snedeker 250-1
Peter Malnati 250-1
Chad Ramey 250-1
Charley Hoffman 300-1
Danny Lee 300-1
Harry Higgs 300-1
Adam Svensson 300-1
Luke Donald 300-1
Carlos Ortiz 300-1
Hudson Swafford 300-1
Taylor Moore 300-1
Wyndham Clark 300-1
Garrick Higgo 300-1
Rafa Cabrera Bello 300-1
Min Woo Lee 300-1
Brandon Wu 300-1
Adam Schenk 350-1
Justin Decrease 400-1
Camilo Villegas 500-1
Curtis Luck 500-1
Bo Hoag 500-1
Robert Streb 500-1
David Lingmerth 500-1
Jediah Morgan 500-1
Chan Kim 500-1
John Pak 500-1
Ryan Brehm 500-1
William McGirt 500-1
Brandon Hagy 500-1
Jason Dufner 500-1
Nick Watney 500-1
Laird Shepherd 1000-1
James Piot 1000-1
