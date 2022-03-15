Memories of an iconic kabaddi player

Sandeep Singh Sandhu, also referred to as Sandeep Nangal Ambian, a global kabaddi participant was shot useless by 4 unidentified assailants at a event at Jalandhar, Punjab on Monday, in response to a number of media stories. He was 40.

The incident befell between 6.15 to six.30 PM and the Mallian Khurd village, in response to the Indian Specific. Sandeep, who had settled in England together with his household, was in his hometown for a kabaddi event. He’s survived by his spouse and two sons.

Sandeep was a well-liked on the worldwide kabaddi circuit, competing in leagues in the UK, United States, New Zealand, Australia, in addition to the Indian nationwide workforce.

Right here, Debayan Sen pens down his reminiscences of Sandeep from the inaugural World Kabaddi League .

It is the ultimate of the inaugural World Kabaddi League, in entrance of a packed Mohali hockey stadium in Punjab on a cold November night in 2014. Favourites Khalsa Warriors have, as all the time, gotten off to a fast begin and put the strain on United Singhs in a conflict that pitted the league toppers towards second-placed facet within the eight-team competitors.

The Warriors led 6-Zero and in addition held a slender benefit going into the third quarter. However with the scores at 52-51, with a bit of over three minutes to go for the ultimate to recover from, raider Jasmanpreet Singh ‘Raju’ will get challenged to what circle kabaddi lexicon calls a kainchi (scissor), the place the raider makes use of his legs to impede his opponent, whereas utilizing higher physique power to make sure he would not get away from him earlier than the 30-second time restrict. The stopper is Sandeep Singh Sandhu, higher recognized in kabaddi circles as Sandeep Nangal Ambian, the Singhs captain.

The WKL marketed him in that first 12 months because the ‘Gladiator’, and there wasn’t a greater nickname suited to a sportsperson from what I can personally bear in mind. Sandeep impressed a fairly unspectacular however regular workforce right into a champion facet, main from the again in a approach. In circle kabaddi all raids must be scored, and whereas raiders must alternate, there isn’t a compulsion on stoppers who characteristic in a four-member defence. Sandeep might play the corners and the centre, and impressed stoppers round him to be nice too. However what was noticeable that 12 months was that he wished to have a crack on the opponent himself most of the time.

Sandeep Singh on the 2014 World Kabaddi league Photograph by Ravi Ranjan – WKL/Getty Pictures

When wanting up footage of his for this tribute, I skimmed via some from that WKL. The vary of positions he discovered himself in was spectacular. He was extremely robust, with arms the proportions of medium-sized tree trunks. However he was very versatile too and his pace throughout the mat was explosive. That was an asset within the closing, the place dew set in pretty early and made the second half fairly slippery. He stored his steadiness effortlessly, performed on the minds of the Warriors assault line, and impressed his workforce to a 58-55 win as solely he might.

Throughout these broadcasts, I had maintained written notes and stats for the complete season, which should be mendacity in my home in Delhi someplace. However from reminiscence, he was each statistically and impact-wise the most effective participant of a protracted, punishing season. He was maybe the one participant I recall who by no means acquired substituted, enjoying just about each sport. In a number of the footage I seemed up, he sports activities a bleeding nostril after which a bit of plaster to stem the circulation, to permit him to maintain competing, little doubt. In some he is engaged in a wrestling maintain with an opponent, whereas in some he is getting his jersey yanked off his body, or suspended in mid-air in making an attempt to meet up with a pacy raider.

Sandeep on the 2014 World Kabaddi league event Photograph by Ravi Ranjan – WKL/Getty Pictures

Off the mat, my broadcast colleagues and cricketers Anjum Chopra and Ajay Mehra joined me in mixing liberally with gamers throughout all groups. We made some nice associates among the many gamers of the Lahore Lions, even hanging out of their rooms after we stayed in widespread lodges. Sandeep was a person of few phrases, although. He would smile typically, and once you met him you realised he was truly robust with out being cumbersome or huge in body. How then he acquired himself into these gladiatorial positions, utilizing arms, midriff or legs to entice and suffocate raiders, was a testomony to his health.

He was massively widespread on the worldwide kabaddi circuit, a frequent participant in leagues in UK, US, New Zealand, Australia, in addition to additionally an everyday on the Indian nationwide workforce, which often met nearly all of the Lahore Lions gamers in India-Pakistan clashes on the World Cup.

Above every little thing, Sandeep supplied a pure enjoyment of a sport that was meant to be as a lot about braveness and dedication, as power, health, and endurance. As he instructed Anjum on the finish of the presentation after the ultimate, his message to his workforce even after they trailed was merely that they’d combat until the very finish, and never surrender. That was the essence of his sport, and what made the primary season of that league a lot enjoyable to be round.