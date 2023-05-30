Men broke into truck to steal gun, led officers on chase down I-35, New Braunfels police say

SAN ANTONIO – A police chase down Interstate 35 ensued after 3 males broke into a truck within the 2900 block of Cold Spring Drive, New Braunfels. According to government, the suspects, recognized as Matthew Sandoz, 32, of San Antonio, Felipe Jesus Tijerina, 36, of Grand Prairie, and George Michael Rodriguez, 26, of San Antonio, have been later taken into custody and booked at Comal County Jail on fees of housebreaking of a car and robbery of a firearm. Sandoz used to be additionally charged with evading arrest in a car, whilst Tijerina had two irritated theft warrants out of Bexar County.

Reportedly, the police won the decision at round 7 p.m. when 3 masked males have been found out breaking into the parked truck outdoor a cafe, stealing a handgun sooner than fleeing in a silver Nissan Altima. The police positioned the suspect car within reach and tried to pull it over, however Sandoz, the motive force, refused to pull over, main the officers on a chase that went thru downtown New Braunfels and again on I-35. The pursuit ended on the freeway simply sooner than FM 3009 after the automobile’s tires blew out.

The investigation is ongoing, and further fees could also be filed.

Read additionally: