Men charged with defrauding Florida school shooter’s brother

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The head of a Virginia firm accused of exploiting immigration detainees searching for bail has now been charged with defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office stated Mike Donovan, the CEO of Nexus Services in Verona, Virginia, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on fraud fees. The indictment states that the sufferer is Zachary Cruz, 22, who for a number of years has lived with Donovan and his partner, Richard Moore, in Fishersville.

Moore, who is a component proprietor and govt with Nexus, and three others are additionally dealing with fees alongside with Donovan.

Donovan denies that Cruz has been defrauded. He stated the fees are retaliation for efforts he has undertaken to reveal corruption within the sheriff’s workplace and maintain it accountable for 2 police shootings final 12 months.

“I want to go to a jury. I will call witnesses and expose these people,” Donovan stated in a telephone interview Thursday.

Donovan and Moore took Zachary Cruz in almost 4 years in the past. Donovan stated he turned acquainted with Zachary Cruz after studying he was dealing with $500,000 bail on a trespassing cost for skateboarding on the excessive school the place the shootings occurred.

After attending to know him, they provided him a house in Virginia and Donovan stated he considers Cruz to be a part of the household.

“When you see what he’s gone through, and what he’s been able to accomplish, it’s pretty inspiring,” Donovan stated.

He stated he’s offended by authorities’ suggestion that Zachary Cruz is mentally incapable of constructing his personal choices.

A search warrant affidavit filed in May 2021 states that Shenandoah Valley Social Services launched an investigation final 12 months after receiving a report that Zachary Cruz was being financially exploited by Donovan and Moore.

The affidavit alleged that Cruz lacked the psychological capability to make his personal monetary judgements, despite the fact that he’s an grownup, and that a $428,000 inheritance he obtained after his mom’s dying was transferred into different accounts.

Donovan stated federal prosecutors investigated these allegations and exonerated him. He stated that at this level, the inheritance cash is spent and that Donovan and Moore are basically supporting Cruz financially with a weekly stipend.

The county sheriff’s workplace didn’t return a name Thursday searching for remark.

Cruz couldn’t be reached for remark Thursday. His legal professional, Amina Matheny Willard, who additionally represents Donovan, denied that Cruz has been victimized by his new household.

Last 12 months the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and three states, together with Virginia, sued Donovan and his firm, alleging that a subsidiary — Libre by Nexus — has exploited immigrant detainees by charging extreme charges to get them launched on bail whereas they await hearings. That lawsuit is ongoing.

Donovan has vociferously defended his conduct. He says his firm has helped tens of hundreds of immigrants keep away from extended detention whereas they await adjudication in a damaged immigration system.

Zachary’s older brother, Nikolas Cruz, pleaded responsible final 12 months to fatally capturing 14 college students and three employees members at Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

A sentencing trial is presently ongoing to find out whether or not Nikolas Cruz will obtain the dying penalty. Defense legal professionals have argued that Nikolas Cruz suffered mind harm as a result of his delivery mom drank throughout being pregnant.

Zachary Cruz is 2 years youthful and has the identical delivery mom. Both have been adopted and grew up collectively in Parkland. Testimony throughout the trial has highlighted the boys’ unstable household life.

Zachary Cruz had been listed as a protection witness however was not known as to testify.