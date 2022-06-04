Men from Clearwater, Lakeland latest Florida arrests in U.S. Capitol riot

TAMPA — Federal prosecutors have accused two further native males of crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol, bringing Florida’s full number of arrests to 87.

James Brett IV, of Clearwater, and Brian Boele, of Lakeland, have been named in an indictment filed ultimate week in Washington, D.C. They’re charged with civil dysfunction and completely different crimes related to the siege, which disrupted congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election outcomes.

The brand new indictment affords few particulars of the actual allegations. However federal prosecutors in a information launch acknowledged that Brett and Boele have been part of a gaggle that illegally entered Capitol grounds and moved to the Decrease West Terrace, the place rioters clashed with police.

Brett, 48, and Boele, 59, have been every set to look in courtroom docket Friday afternoon in Tampa.

Their names have been added to an ongoing federal case in the direction of three completely different native males — Alan Fischer III of Tampa, Dion Rajewski of Largo and Zachary Johnson of St. Petersburg — who’ve been arrested in January.

Fischer is described in federal courtroom docket data as an affiliate of the Proud Boys extremist group. On Jan. 6, he was photographed marching with completely different Proud Boys to the Capitol, and was later seen among the many many crowd that pushed in the direction of a line of cops, in step with courtroom docket data. He helped cross an officer’s defend out of the tunnel and later was seen throwing two chairs, an orange guests cone and a pole at cops, data state.

Rajewski and Johnson are alleged to have carried pepper spray by the riot. Johnson is accused of spraying an officer with it.

It is not clear what if any connection the 5 males have with each other.

Greater than 800 people have been accused of collaborating within the riot. Florida leads the nation within the number of people arrested related to the siege. Texas and Pennsylvania are tied for second-place, with each state totaling 69 arrests so far.

The FBI continues work to determine lots of extra who have been pictured in and across the Capitol through the riot, along with many who’re alleged to have bodily attacked cops and members of the media.