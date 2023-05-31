Men storm into store, draw guns on clerk | Houston, Texas news

A comfort retailer clerk was once terrorized via 4 armed suspects right through a theft close to NRG Stadium on May 17. The incident was once captured on video and has lately been launched to the general public.

The theft came about at a comfort retailer positioned close to the intersection of Main and Kirby. The suspects walked in and right away pulled out their guns, challenging cash from the clerk.

While two of the suspects targeted on emptying the sign up, any other grabbed a number of bins of cigarettes. They then fled the scene with their stolen items.

The video pictures supplies transparent photographs of the suspects, which can also be observed via enjoying the video above. If you have got any information referring to this crime, please touch Crime Stoppers of Houston without delay. If the information you supply results in the arrest and conviction of those suspects, you can be eligible for a money praise of as much as $5,000.

To post a tip and stay nameless, name Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), discuss with their site at www.crime-stoppers.org, or use the Crime Stoppers cellular app.

KHOU 11 is to be had on social media: