AUBURN, Ala. – University of Houston junior Santiago De La Fuente led the Cougars with a 2-under 70 all through the Final Round of the NCAA Auburn Regional at Auburn University Club on Wednesday afternoon. Beginning on hollow 10, De La Fuente overcame two early bogeys with the crew’s handiest eagle within the match on hollow 13. He added a birdie on hollow 16 and a last birdie on hollow six to tie for 37th position with a ranking of 224.



As a crew, the Cougars completed 11th general with a three-day general of 900. Super senior Braxton Watkins joined De La Fuente in a tie for 36th position with a ranking of 224, whilst sophomore Wolfgang Glawe and senior Austyn Reily tied for 47th with a ranking of 228. Sophomore Jacob Borow completed 67th with a ranking of 234.

Host and 13th-ranked Auburn captured the crew championship with a ranking of 1-under 863, adopted through #1 Vanderbilt, #48 Chattanooga, #25 Ohio State, and #24 Colorado State, who completed a number of the top-five leaders and complicated to the NCAA Championships. Christoph Bleier from Colorado State and Maxwell Moldovan from Ohio State tied for person medalist honors with a ranking of 7-under 209. Indiana’s Drew Salyers tied for fourth at 211 and complicated to the NCAA Championships because the best possible person participant no longer on a qualifying crew.

NCAA REGIONAL HISTORY

This was once the 9th time beneath Director of Golf Jonathan Dismuke that the Cougars competed as a crew in NCAA Regional play and marked the 23rd NCAA Regional look in program historical past.

