Men’s Golf Ready for NCAA Auburn Regional

Sunday, May 14

AUBURN, Ala. – The University of Houston Men’s Golf program opens the postseason when it tees off on the NCAA Auburn Regional at Auburn University Club on Monday morning.

Houston will compete because the No. 9 seed on the NCAA Auburn Regional

The NCAA Auburn Regional starts at 8 a.m., Monday with the groups taking part in 18 holes every day thru Wednesday at the 7,591-yard, par-72 direction. The most sensible 5 groups and most sensible student-athlete (no longer on an advancing staff) at each and every of the six NCAA Regional websites advance to the NCAA Championships to be performed at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 26-31.

In addition to the Auburn University Club, NCAA Regionals can be performed at Eagle Eye (Bath, Michigan); Bear’s Best Las Vegas (Las Vegas); The Institute Golf Club (Morgan Hill, Calif.); Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club (Norman, Okla.) and The Cliffs at Keowee Falls (Salem, S.C.).

LIVE SCORING

Fans can practice reside scoring on the NCAA Auburn Regional by way of visiting Golfstat.com and following the correct hyperlinks or by clicking here.

ABOUT the COUGARS

Houston can be represented by way of junior Santiago De La Fuente , sophomore Wolfgang Glawe , sophomore Jacob Borow , tremendous senior Braxton Watkins and senior Austyn Reily .

The Cougars earned their NCAA Regional berth with 3 stellar days of play on the American Athletic Conference Championships at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., on April 21-23.

Behind Reily’s eagle with the primary team at the first hollow of the Championships, the Cougars by no means trailed on the event and captured its first convention staff identify since 2013 with a rating of 9-under 831. De La Fuente fired 3 instantly rounds within the 60s and captured the person championship at 10-under 200 for his moment particular person crown in 2022-23.

This season, Fuente leads the Cougars with a 70.34 scoring reasonable, which ranks because the second-best single-season mark in program historical past. The Guadalajara, Mexico, local additionally tops Houston with 25 rounds of par or higher, together with 13 within the 60s, and opened the spring season by way of profitable the Border Olympics particular person identify at Laredo Country Club on Feb. 13-14.

For his spectacular play all the way through the season, De La Fuente was once named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year previous Tuesday. He additionally lately was once decided on to compete for Team International on the Palmer Cup in June.

Reily has posted a 72.84 reasonable this season and joined De La Fuente with 3 instantly rounds of par or higher to complete moment at The American Championships with a rating of 7-under 203. He joined De La Fuente at the All-Conference Team, his moment instantly season to earn a spot at the postseason squad.

The 2023 American Championships marked the primary time that the Cougars completed 1-2 at a Conference event since Andy Sanders (1st, 212) and B.J. Staten (t-2nd, 215) achieved that feat on the 2000 Conference USA Championships at The Club at Hidden Creek in Navarre, Fla (April 17-19, 2000).

Glawe stands moment at the staff with a 72.32 reasonable and 16 rounds of par or higher. Competing in his first season with the Cougars after moving from Kansas, Glawe emerged all over the spring season and enters NCAA Regional play with 4 instantly Top-25 finishes.

The St. Leon-Rot Germany, local joined De La Fuente and Reily at the All-American Athletic Conference Team.

Watkins will compete within the 3rd NCAA Regional all over his profession and ranks amongst Houston’s Top-15 profession leaders in rounds (127) and strokes (9,351).

Borow competed in seven tournaments all over the 2022-23 season, tying for 5th on the All-American Intercollegiate Individual match with a rating of 219 and completing 11th on the Houston Classic, because of 71s within the First and Final Rounds.

TEAM FIELD

#49 Houston will face student-athletes from faculties in a 13-team box, together with #1 (No. 1 seed) Vanderbilt, #12 (2) Tennessee, #13 (3) Auburn, #24 (4) Colorado State, #25 (5) Ohio State, #26 (6) Washington, #37 (7) TCU, #48 (8) Chattanooga, (10) Marquette, (11) Indiana, (12) Augusta, and (13) Siena.

Alex Goff (Kentucky), Brantley Scott (Troy), Erik Jansson (Jacksonville State), Tobias Jonsson (Mercer), Cameron Clarke (Southern Miss), Brian Ma (Harvard), Jackson Skeen (Tennessee Tech), Luka Naglic (Arkansas State), Hugo Thyr (South Alabama) and Killian McGinley (Fairfield) will compete as people for their respective faculties.

PAIRINGS

For Monday’s First Round, the Cougars will compete in teams with student-athletes from #37 (7) TCU and #48 (8) Chattanooga.

Borow will get started the day at 8:55 a.m., off No. 1 with Watkins (9:06 a.m.), Reily (9:17 a.m.), Glawe (9:28 a.m.) and De La Fuente (9:39 a.m.) following.

