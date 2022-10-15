Men’s Tennis completes day two at ITA Texas Regional Championships

Waco – Texas Men’s Tennis accomplished day two at the ITA Texas Regional Championships in Waco on Friday, because the duo of senior Chih Chi Huang and junior Eshan Talluri superior to the doubles spherical of 16 with an 8-3 choice over Wes Barnett and Trinity Grear of Rice, 8-3.

The Longhorns performed one different doubles match on the day with juniors Nevin Arimilli and Evin McDonald partnering, nonetheless they got here up simply brief in a tiebreaker, 8-7 (9) to Solano Caffarena and Anton Shepp of UT-Arlington, to maneuver to the comfort draw.

In singles, Arimilli and McDonald dropped matches to Stefan Storch and Pierce Rollins of Texas A&M, 6-2, 6-3 and 6-3, 6-3, respectively, whereas junior Cleeve harper was downed by Dario Kmet of Abilene Christian in three units, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. All three gamers will compete within the comfort draw on Saturday.

Live scoring might be discovered at hookem.at/MTN-Stats whereas reside video might be seen at hookem.at/MTN-Watch.

2022 ITA Texas Regional Championships

Singles Main Draw Round of 64 – Friday, Oct. 14



Dario Kmet (ACU) def. 9-16 seed Cleeve Harper (UT), 3-6, 6-2, 6-4



Pierce Rollins (Texas A&M) def. Evin McDonald (UT), 6-2, 6-3



Stefan Storch (Texas A&M) def. Nevin Arimilli (UT), 6-3, 6-3

Singles Consolation Round of 32 Qualifying – Saturday, Oct. 15



Evin McDonald (UT) vs. Danijal Muminovic (UTSA), 12 p.m. CT



Nevin Arimilli (UT) vs. Matthieu Peres (TAMCC), 12:30 p.m. CT



9-16 seed Cleeve Harper (UT) vs. Emir Sendogan (Rice), 5 p.m. CT

Doubles Main Draw Round of 32 – Friday, Oct. 14



9-16 seed Chih Chi Huang / Eshan Talluri (UT) def. Wes Barnett/Trinity Grear (Rice), 8-3



Solano Caffarena/Anton Shepp (UTA) def. 9-16 seed Nevin Arimilli / Evin McDonald (UT), 8-7 (9)

Doubles Main Draw Round of 16 – Saturday, Oct. 15



9-16 seed Chih Chi Huang / Eshan Talluri (UT) vs. 4 seed Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand (TAM), 9 a.m. CT

Doubles Consolation Round of 32 – Saturday, Oct. 15



9-16 seed Nevin Arimilli / Evin McDonald (UT) vs. Christopher Frantzen/Marko Miladinovic (BU), 8 a.m. CT

Schedule of Play

Saturday, Oct. 15



Doubles Round of 16



Singles MD Round of 32



Singles MD Round of 16



Singles MD Consolation

Sunday, Oct. 16



Singles Quarterfinals



Doubles Quarterfinals

Monday, Oct. 17



Singles Semifinals



Doubles Semifinals