Mentoring Micah: Parsons Begins Dallas Cowboys Workouts with DeMarcus Ware

June 4, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
FRISCO – This won’t be Micah Parsons’ first rodeo with DeMarcus Ware.

However it is perhaps his most essential one.

Ware, the legendary Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher, vows to spend time with younger star Parsons as coaching camp approaches – watching film, doing on-field work, and much more.

Ware has invested this time in Parsons earlier than, final summer season as chronicled by “Laborious Knocks,” and once more with a lunch date earlier than Dallas’ playoff loss to the Niners.

And what’s there to study?

“It’s going to be a bit completely different,” Micah mentioned of a 12 months 2 during which offenses will focus much more on limiting him. “It’s going to be tougher. However I by no means again down from a problem.





