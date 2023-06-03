Mermaids will be in San Antonio for limited time in June and you can meet one

SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever sought after to be a part of the paranormal international of mermaids? Well, now you can! Mermaids will be creating a limited-time look in San Antonio, and you have the danger to meet them.

SEA LIFE San Antonio is internet hosting Mermaid Adventures, whole with particular weekend performances, meet-and-greet classes, actions, and extra. You may not need to omit it!

Kids can even get their very own mermaid or pirate makeovers! This contains face portray, take-home equipment, and picture alternatives. It is advisable that you reserve your makeover instances on-line earlier than your consult with.

According to Kou Vang, General Manager of SEA LIFE San Antonio, “We hope our Mermaid Adventure additionally is helping other people be informed extra about oceans and why it is necessary that we proceed to offer protection to them.”

The Mermaid Adventure occasions will happen on Fridays thru Sundays right through the next dates:



June 2-4



June 9/11



June 16-18

According to Vang, “Mermaid Adventure is one of our greatest and maximum expected occasions at SEA LIFE San Antonio. We are excited going into our 2d 12 months that there’s such a lot hobby and pleasure in mermaids and the underwater international.”

For extra information about efficiency instances and price ticket costs, consult with visitsealife.com. Come and benefit from the magic of the mermaids earlier than they disappear!

SEA LIFE San Antonio is comfortably positioned downtown on the Shops at Rivercenter (849 E. Commerce Street on the boulevard degree, close to the Commerce Street front). Discounted validated public parking is to be had for the Crockett Street and Commerce Street parking garages. Guests can deliver their published parking price ticket to the SEA LIFE San Antonio admissions counter to obtain two hours of parking for most effective $3.