Mesquite ISD Hiring From Within To Fill Superintendent Spot; Ángel Rivera Is Lone Finalist – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees announced its unanimous selection of Dr. Ángel Rivera as the lone finalist for the role of Superintendent of Schools on Monday, Feb. 14.

Dr. Rivera currently holds the position of deputy superintendent for the district, which serves nearly 40,000 students.

READ MORE: Impending Storms Lead To First Alert Weather Day For North Texas Late Wednesday

“From the moment I arrived in Mesquite, I knew this is the place wanted to stay, and I knew I could make a difference,” Dr. Rivera said. “I am filled with gratitude for this opportunity. It is a dream come true for my family and me, and I am honored that the Board Members have placed their trust in me and my leadership.”

Speaking for the Board, President Eddie Rose said: “Dr. Rivera is no stranger to Mesquite ISD and is responsible for crafting and fine tuning many of the programs and initiatives currently in place. The Board has complete and unwavering confidence that Dr. Rivera is truly the right person to lead this district into the future.”

Mesquite ISD explained in a news release, “Dr. Rivera’s philosophy of education accounts for the belief that each child in education brings a unique set of skills that enhances the learning environment. He believes it is the responsibility of professional educators to provide the nurturing, secure and stimulating environment that develops and unlocks each child’s potential while sparking creativity and preparing them for their tailored future.”

Dr. Rivera is husband to Vanessa and a father of five.

He was born in Puerto Rico and spent his early childhood years in Boston Public Schools before returning to Puerto Rico and graduating from high school in 1990.

After enlisting in the United States Army in 1992, Dr. Rivera was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He served abroad in South Korea where he worked with the United Nations Security Battalion on the Demilitarized Zone in the Korean Peninsula. After seven years of active service, he received an honorable discharge and moved to Texas.

READ MORE: Estimated 300-Acre Grass Fire In Wise County Engulfs House, Sends Horses Running

Dr. Rivera began his educational career teaching eighth grade Science in the Pasadena Independent School District.

During his tenure there, he taught sixth, seventh and eighth grade Science, Chemistry, IPC and fifth grade. He also served as an instructional coach at the middle school level for one academic year before becoming an assistant principal at Rick Schneider Middle School.

Throughout his administrative career, Dr. Rivera served in leadership levels that include middle, intermediate and high school in multiple Texas school districts. After completing his last principalship, Rivera became an area director for the Garland Independent School District and supervised elementary and secondary campus operations along with leadership development programs.

In 2018, he came to Mesquite ISD as chief of strategic initiatives and community engagement, where he oversaw strategic planning, new initiatives and partnerships within the community. Within a year, he was promoted to the position of assistant superintendent of innovation & leadership. In his current role as deputy superintendent, he oversees divisions for operations, curriculum, finance, personnel and leadership.

Retiring MISD Superintendent Dr. David Vroonland expressed his support for the board’s decision. “I am really proud for Dr. Rivera and happy for the district with this announcement,” Vroonland said. “He has been integral in moving the work of the district forward. This decision should instill a level of confidence within the community that Mesquite ISD will build on the progress already made and reach even greater excellence. Dr. Rivera’s collaborative, relational leadership style makes him particularly adept at solving problems, and I have every confidence he will serve the district well in this new role.”

Dr. Rivera earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, master’s degree from the University of St. Thomas in Houston and an educational doctorate from Stephen F. Austin State University.

MORE NEWS: I-Team: FEMA Winter Storm Assistance Comes Up Short For Thousands Of Texans

State law requires a 21-day waiting period following the naming of a lone finalist before Dr. Rivera can officially take the role as superintendent.